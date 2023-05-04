Steward Partners' Joe Faber Named to CFO 5

Wealth Solutions Report Honors Wealth Management's Top CFOs

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, proudly announces that Joe Faber, Chief Financial Officer of Steward Partners, has been named to Wealth Solutions Report's inaugural list of the top CFOs in wealth management, the CFO 5.

(PRNewsfoto/Steward Partners Global Advisory Group) (PRNewswire)

"We feel very fortunate to have Joe Faber heading up our financial team," said Hy Saporta, President and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "His knowledge and expertise have been invaluable in helping to evaluate strategic M&A and other growth opportunities critical to the continued growth of the partnership. Joe has also helped us continue building out a robust business intelligence and analytics platform, as well as improve our budgeting, planning, and reporting capabilities."

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) believes that finance is the lifeblood of any organization, and that Chief Financial Officers bear the responsibility for honesty and integrity, wise management, detailed planning, and loyalty to the organization. They chose Faber and the other four honorees for their demonstrated dedication to the industry, influence reaching across wealth management, and a reputation for excellence in leadership.

"I'm extremely proud of this recognition from Wealth Solutions Report and humbled to be included in the company of the other honorees," explained Joe Faber, Chief Financial Officer, Steward Partners. "Steward Partners is a great firm and I'm excited to be helping to write the next chapter of its growth story."

With over 25 years of experience in wealth and asset management, financial technology, and software development, Faber joined Steward Partners in 2022. Under Faber's leadership, the firm has put a $140 million credit facility in place to support future growth, launched a new commission processing system to improve efficiency, streamlined and redesigned the firm's general ledger, and built out dedicated finance functions including financial planning and analysis, procurement, and real estate.

In his time as CFO at Steward Partners, the firm has seen record revenues and profitability in 2022 and recruited over $1 billion in assets in 2023 through late April. The firm also launched a custodial partnership with Pershing in 2023.

Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. In September 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms for the third consecutive year, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on the value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics. Steward Partners also had 16 of its partners named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and two advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2023, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance.

About SHOOK Research

SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation from the advisors, firms, the media, or any other source in exchange for placement on a ranking. SHOOK is funded through conferences, publications, and research partners. Since every investor has unique needs, investors must carefully choose the right advisor for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience; the firm's research and rankings provide opinions on how to choose the right financial advisor. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Remember, past performance is not an indication of future results.

Source: Forbes.com Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Woman Wealth Advisors Best-In-State rankings was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Media Contact:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

mmorales@jconnelly.com

973.224.7152

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory Group