American Carbonyl acquires Ashland Micropowder and Iron Pentacarbonyl Assets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Carbonyl, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ashland, Inc.'s Carbonyl Iron Manufacturing assets and business lines. With this acquisition, American Carbonyl continues a long history of manufacturing Carbonyl Iron Micropowders and Iron Pentacarbonyl at the historic Redstone Arsenal located in Huntsville, Alabama. Carbonyl Iron Micropowders and Iron Pentacarbonyl are critical raw materials for the chemical, defense, and metals manufacturing sectors. American Carbonyl is the sole producer of these materials in the Western Hemisphere.

Alex Grous, President of American Carbonyl said, "we are pleased to complete this acquisition and continue the history of advanced metal powders production at the Redstone Arsenal location. We expect to retain the current staff and plan material capital investment to update and upgrade the facility, both of which will help us improve efficiency and enable us to continue supplying the existing customer base seamlessly."

American Carbonyl plans to continue existing relationships with customers and suppliers and to expand product and service offerings through innovations in the Advanced Metal Powders sector. American Carbonyl is committed to building strong partnerships with customers and delivering exceptional value.

American Carbonyl joins the Glencoe Diversified Holdings, LLC ("GDH") portfolio of companies. GDH was founded in 1994 and is a conglomerate engaged in Specialty Chemicals, Insurance, Education, Energy Services, Manufacturing, and Business Services industries. GDH's portfolio consists of the following operating companies: Dixie Chemical Company, Inc., Champlain Insurance Group, Child Development Schools, Fortis Energy Services, Inc., Campbell Grinder Company, and Neon Solutions Services.

