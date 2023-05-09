Lucem Health™ Announces Series A Funding Round

Venture capital commitment for Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company underscores promise of clinical AI to transform healthcare delivery

DAVIDSON, N.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucem Health™, a leading provider of transformational clinical AI technology and solutions, announced today that it has closed a Series A funding round of $7.7 million. Led by Mayo Clinic, Granger Management and Mercy (St Louis), this round builds on Lucem Health's seed funding and includes financing from existing investor Rally Ventures.

AI has tremendous potential to transform and augment how physicians and providers practice medicine

The funding will be used to advance development of Lucem Health's platform for clinical AI solution deployment, grow the company's solution portfolio and expand its sales and marketing capacity.

The company helps clinical AI innovators transform data science into innovative, trusted solutions that can detect diseases earlier and optimize care delivery, positively impacting patient lives, improving the physician and provider experience, and ultimately producing improved outcomes.

"AI has tremendous potential to transform and augment how physicians and providers practice medicine, make decisions and serve their patients. Yet, so far, we have barely scratched the surface of AI's potential in healthcare," said Sean Cassidy, founding CEO of Lucem Health. "We started Lucem Health to accelerate integration of powerful AI-generated insights into care delivery workflows in a thoughtful, responsible way. In a challenging market for raising capital, we appreciate our investors' confidence and support."

Lucem Health recently launched Lucem Health Reveal, a family of solutions that identify patients who may be at a higher risk of serious or chronic diseases. Reveal solutions use readily available clinical data to surface previously undiscovered insights, helping physicians and providers deliver improved health outcomes for their patients and greater financial value to their organizations.

About Lucem Health:

Lucem Health™ transforms the science of clinical AI into trusted point-of-care solutions that scale. With our comprehensive, AI agnostic platform for building, operationalizing, and improving clinical AI solutions, we bring the full power and potential of clinical AI from the lab to the front lines of healthcare—where it can help clinicians deliver better care, improve patient outcomes, and lower costs. We envision a world in which clinicians detect problems before they become life- threatening and patients get world class care, everywhere. Learn more at www.lucemhealth.com.

