INX Welcomes Alexandra Damsker and Ralph Daiuto to its Advisory Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (Cboe Canada: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF) ("INX"), a broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker, is pleased to announce that Alexandra Damsker and Ralph Daiuto have joined its Advisory Board of Directors. The two seasoned executives bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the company as it continues its growth trajectory in the digital economy.

INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’S FIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES (PRNewsfoto/INX Limited) (PRNewswire)

Alexandra Damsker is an experienced corporate and securities attorney, public speaker and runs the token-agnostic blockchain education podcast Crypto | Immersion. Formerly with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and international firm Mayer Brown, she is also a two-time founder. Mrs. Damsker has been in the blockchain space since 2016, currently serving as legal, operations, and strategic advisor to several companies, family offices, and high net-worth individuals regarding a variety of blockchain and Web3 fields.

Ralph Daiuto is an accomplished attorney and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the securities and fintech industries. He is currently the CEO of RAD Partners, LLC, a boutique consulting firm specializing in legal, compliance, and regulatory matters. Daiuto is also a seasoned executive with a track record of success in building and growing businesses. His experience with digital assets and blockchain-related technologies includes his work as COO and General Counsel for tZero Group, Inc. and founding Director of BSTX, the first SEC-regulated Securities Exchange Facility leveraging private blockchain technologies. Daiuto is a current Member of the Private Securities Executive Advisory Board of DTCC and a former member of both the FINRA FinTech Industry Committee and the Leadership Committee of the Chamber of Digital Commerce's Token Alliance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alexandra Damsker and Ralph Daiuto to our Board of Directors," said Shy Datika, INX's CEO. "Both Alexandra and Ralph bring unique strengths and experiences that will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth for our company and for the entire digital assets ecosystem here in the U.S. and globally."

Damsker and Daiuto will join INX's Advisory Board of Directors immediately and will work closely with the company's executive team to help guide its strategic direction.

Damsker stated, "INX has a talented team that continues to set industry standards with innovation in digital asset compliance, liquidity, and access. I look forward to developing new economic models with them as compliance continues to grow."

Ralph Daiuto added, "I have been closely following INX's journey in the digital asset space and believe that they are well positioned for future success. I look forward to working with the INX team and helping them build out their regulated marketplace."

For more information about INX and its novel trading and capital-raising financial instruments for enterprises and companies worldwide, visit https://www.inx.co/.

About INX:

INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies.

With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and innovative regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc. INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here .

