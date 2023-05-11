South East Travel signs strategic, long-term technology agreement with Sabre to drive operational efficiency and support business expansion

The agreement expands upon South East Travel's partnership with Sabre, using Sabre's advanced technology to drive growth while meeting evolving traveler expectations

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a long-term technology renewal with one of Taiwan's biggest travel agencies. The agreement means that South East Travel will continue to benefit from advanced Sabre solutions to support business expansion.

South East Travel has chosen to continue to deploy an extensive suite of Sabre products, including Sabre Red 360, which unlocks a full spectrum of bookable content to enable agents to create, sell, and service tailored trip experiences. The Taipei-headquartered agency is also using Sabre's Ticket Express, Automated Exchanges, Automated Refunds, and Bargain Finder Max. It will continue to use Sabre technology to automate repetitive tasks, increase productivity, reduce operational costs, understand customer preferences, and help agents to create optimum offers for both leisure and corporate travelers.

"We're delighted to extend and expand upon our strategic technology agreement with Sabre," said Joe Huang, General Manager, Ticketing Division of South East Travel. "Sabre has been our valued travel technology provider for more than 30 years, and we've already seen the benefits to our own business, and to our travelers, brought by a combination of technology and local support. It is essential for us to have continued seamless access to the advanced Sabre solutions we need to support our business expansion plans."

South East Travel was established more than 60 years ago. The group's services include domestic and international group travel, independent travel, air tickets, cruises, and business travel. It has more than 70 outlets across Taiwan, China, Japan and the United States.

"As Taiwan accelerates its recovery to pre-pandemic levels, we're thrilled that Sabre products will continue to support South East Travel so it can play an important role in the recovery and growth of the travel ecosystem in Taiwan, and beyond," said Brett Thorstad, vice president, Sabre Travel Solutions, agency sales - Asia Pacific. "This strategic agreement will support South East Travel to meet its diverse customer needs while scaling its business, and is a testament to its confidence in Sabre, and the ability of our advanced technology and our team to drive agency growth."

"Given the long-term relationship between South East Travel and Sabre Taiwan, we are incredibly excited by this expanded cooperation between the two companies. Sabre Taiwan will continue to work with South East Travel to optimize their operational efficiency and business growth with Sabre's automation solutions and localized products as well as our rapid and high quality service level," added Simon Lee, General Manager, Sabre Taiwan.

About South East Travel

South East Travel, headquartered in Taipei, was established in April 1, 1961. As a leading travel agency in Taiwan, South East Travel provides a full spectrum of travel-related services including inbound, outbound, ticketing, group, wholesaler, online and corporate business. All businesses are serviced by a highly professional team with years of experience to deliver highest service standard for their customers. In its 62-year span, South East Travel has won several leading airline awards as well as a top agency award in 2019

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

