Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Power Trading Platforms Will Grow to Nearly $900 Million by 2032

Market drivers include market liberalization and integration of variable renewable generation



BOULDER, Colo., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights evaluates the global market for power trading platforms—software applications, architectures, or tools that facilitate the purchase or sale of physical electricity either through bilateral contracts or a market exchange.

As the market for the software that facilitates power trading develops, and the number of power exchanges where platforms can be employed expands, the market for power trading platforms is expected to grow steadily. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global market for power trading platforms is expected to grow from $586 million in 2023 to nearly $900 million in 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%.

"Increased deployment of variable renewable resources has resulted in the need to develop more flexible market transactions and has compelled shorter periods between market trades and dispatch of the actual electricity being traded," said Christopher Cooper, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "These power trading platforms, in turn, increase the volume of electricity traded through power exchanges and enable traders to make progressively faster and more complex transactions."

A prerequisite to demand for power trading platforms is the existence of a functioning, competitive market in which to trade power. Consequently, the report notes that the single greatest driver of the market for power trading platforms is whether a country or market has liberalized the production, transmission, and distribution of electricity and opened these sectors to free competition.

The report, Power Trading Platforms Market, summarizes the functions of power trading platforms and segments the market by platform capabilities and the types of power markets in which the platforms are intended to operate. After analyzing the major issues driving and impeding the growth of this market, the report examines the current vendor landscape, explores the development of liberalized power markets in more than 15 developed and emerging economies, provides growth outlooks for several regional markets, and evaluates potential new markets opening in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The conclusion includes recommendations for software providers, platform vendors, traders, and policymakers to advance public policy, make more strategic investments, and optimize returns. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

