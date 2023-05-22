Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Persons or Entities who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired The Publicly Traded Class A Common Stock of Bumble Inc. ("Bumble") Between September 10, 2021 and January 24, 2022, Inclusive, Directly In or Traceable To Bumble's Secondary Public Offering of Bumble Class A Stock, which Closed on September 15, 2021, and Were Damaged Thereby

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Persons or Entities who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired The Publicly Traded Class A Common Stock of Bumble Inc. ("Bumble") Between September 10, 2021 and January 24, 2022, Inclusive, Directly In or Traceable To Bumble's Secondary Public Offering of Bumble Class A Stock, which Closed on September 15, 2021, and Were Damaged Thereby

SEATTLE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE BUMBLE, INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION Civil Action No. 22-cv-624 (DLC) CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND

(III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded Class A common stock of Bumble Inc. ("Bumble") between September 10, 2021 and January 24, 2022, inclusive, directly in or traceable to Bumble's Secondary Public Offering of Bumble Class A stock, which closed on September 15, 2021, and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class, as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"), available at www.BumbleSecuritiesLitigation.com.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff Louisiana Sheriffs' Pension & Relief Fund in the Action, on behalf of itself and the Settlement Class, has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $18,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). If approved, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on August 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Denise L. Cote, in person at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Courtroom 18B of the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, New York 10007-1312 (or such other date as may be subsequently ordered by the Court), to determine, among other things: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiff should be certified as Class Representative for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated as of March 27, 2023 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; (v) whether Lead Counsel's motion for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved; and (vi) any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights may be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator by mail at Bumble Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91460, Seattle, WA 98111; by telephone at 844-798-0752; or by email at info@BumbleSecuritiesLitigation.com. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, www.BumbleSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or submitted online at www.BumbleSecuritiesLitigation.com, no later than September 11, 2023. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than July 12, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel such that they are received no later than July 12, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Office of the Clerk of the Court, Defendants, or Defendants' Counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Bumble Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91460

Seattle, WA 98111

844-798-0752

info@BumbleSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.BumbleSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

Jeremy P. Robinson, Esq.

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, NY 10020

800-380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

By Order of the Court

SOURCE JND Legal Administration