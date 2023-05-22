Corporate Insight announces release of new Brokerage Experience Benchmarks, an annual study ranking the digital experiences of brokerage firms

Corporate Insight announces release of new Brokerage Experience Benchmarks, an annual study ranking the digital experiences of brokerage firms

The 2023 edition of study puts Charles Schwab first in both mobile and desktop, with Fidelity and E*TRADE filling out the top three spots

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research, today announced the release of its new 2023 Brokerage Experience Benchmarks. These annual studies evaluate the individual investor experience offered by 20 leading brokerage websites and mobile apps. In the 2023 edition of these reports, Charles Schwab ranks #1 in both desktop and mobile experience. Fidelity (2nd place Web, 3rd place Mobile) and E*TRADE (3rd place Web, 2nd place Mobile) fill out the top three spots for both platforms.

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation’s leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for nearly 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace. (PRNewsFoto/Corporate Insight) (PRNewswire)

"Our Brokerage Experience Benchmarks provide in-depth data and insights on the retail brokerage competitive landscape," said Michael Ellison, president of Corporate Insight. "These annual studies combine user experience analysis with investor survey data to identify industry leaders, best practices, and the relative strengths and weaknesses of each firm's digital experience."

The Benchmarks leverage data from Corporate Insight's February-March 2023 investor survey, shedding light on investors' digital preferences and behavior. Key findings include:

App users are highly engaged with their investments, with 45% saying they log in to their firm's app everyday versus 24% of website users

An overwhelming majority (94%) of mobile app users say their brokerage firm's app is "very important" or "extremely important" to them; 84% of website users assign this level of importance to the website

Account information is the most valuable component of the brokerage digital experience, with 93% of website users and 91% of app users saying this is "very important" or "extremely important" to them

Benchmark scores are consistently lower for mobile apps than for websites, which reflects a significant industrywide functionality gap between the two platform types

The Experience Benchmarks' analytical frameworks are built on over 25 years of research to provide a clear view of how the nation's top brokerage websites and mobile apps stack up against one another in terms of design, navigation, functionality and usability. Categories analyzed include:

Account Information

Design & Navigation

Account Servicing

Trading

Research & Tools

Profile & Settings

Support

Prospect Experience (for desktop only)

Corporate Insight covers the following brokerage firms in the Brokerage Experience Benchmarks:

Ally Invest

Ameriprise

Charles Schwab

Citi Self Invest

E*TRADE

Edward Jones

Fidelity

J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing

Merrill Edge

Merrill Lynch

Morgan Stanley

Raymond James

RBC

Robinhood

TD Ameritrade

TIAA

U.S. Bancorp Self-Directed Investing

UBS

Vanguard

Wells Fargo Advisors

For more information on the new Brokerage Experience Benchmarks, click here.

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

For additional information on Corporate Insight: www.CorporateInsight.com

Media inquiries or to schedule an interview with an analyst, contact:

Patrick Flood

646-876-7535

pflood@corporateinsight.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corporate Insight