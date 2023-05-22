With the Acquisition of the Business of Optimal Design, Deloitte Further Expands Software and Product Engineering Services Portfolio

Optimal Design brings deep experience and highly skilled talent that broadens Deloitte's market-leading product engineering services capabilities

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Optimal Design Co., a leading product engineering services (PES) company specializing in the innovation and development of smart connected products and internet of things (IoT) devices. Together, Optimal Design's multi-disciplinary PES talent and Deloitte's leading-edge capabilities will help clients unlock innovation and achieve their digital transformation goals.

Deloitte's acquisition of Optimal Design's business adds to the organization's extensive and growing engineering capabilities, including a broad skill set that enables opportunity for clients across the innovation spectrum — from product ideation to physical prototype development. The addition of Optimal Design's business follows several strategic global acquisitions, underscoring Deloitte's commitment to the product engineering industry. Building on its 2022 acquisition of substantially all the assets of Dextra Technologies — as well as its 2020 acquisition of HashedIn Technologies , a cloud native software engineering and product development firm, Deloitte is firmly positioned as an end-to-end leader in PES.

"The addition of Optimal Design's business to the Deloitte engineering portfolio substantially expands our ability to help companies develop visionary solutions, harness the power of smart connected products, and integrate IoT devices across their businesses," said Kevin Prendeville, principal and product engineering services leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "As the physical and digital worlds increasingly intersect, providing our clients these innovation capabilities will be crucial for meeting their needs today and tomorrow. Collaboration between the Optimal Design team and Deloitte's existing talent enables us to fully support clients in their business model and product transformation journeys — from idea to innovation to reality."

Based in Chicago, Optimal Design provides "idea to reality" services that include industrial design, hardware engineering, embedded software, connectivity and rapid prototyping. The company was established in 2003 and has served customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to start-up businesses across areas that include consumer and industrial electronics, medical devices, consumer durables and automotive. Optimal Design has won numerous industrial design awards and has co-invented products that have obtained hundreds of patents for their clients.

"Along with my co-founders, Joe Wascow and Dan Williams, and our award-winning team, we've been successful in establishing Optimal Design as an end-to-end leader in the PES industry for more than 20 years," said Sajid Patel, CEO and co-founder of Optimal Design. "Combining our U.S. design, engineering, and prototyping capabilities and experience with Deloitte's reach offers greater opportunity for innovation for our clients and advancement for our employees. We see tremendous potential in what lies ahead as we bring our deep curiosity, technology experience and culture of creativity and collaboration to Deloitte's engineering and consulting ecosystem."

"The acquisition of Optimal Design helps solidify Deloitte's standing as a recognized leader in product design and engineering services," said Adam Mussomeli, principal and supply chain and network operations leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "And we are not done yet. Deloitte has a clear vision to help clients drive a competitive advantage through agile engineering approaches, which includes full-scale PES offerings. We will continue to invest intentionally and strategically in our engineering capabilities — which means looking for opportunities to accelerate innovation leveraging the latest technologies and providing our clients with industry-specific offerings that enable the evolution of their businesses."

