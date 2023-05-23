Carbon Accountability is Here: Carbon Title Reveals Footprints of 100M+ Buildings

Carbon Title Explorer accelerates the decarbonization of the building industry through unprecedented visibility, driving the public to make informed choices about real estate.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Title , the company dedicated to decarbonizing every building, introduces Carbon Title Explorer, a free tool that provides unprecedented visibility into the carbon footprint of over 100 million homes and commercial buildings in the United States. The comprehensive database includes estimates of each structure's carbon footprint, from construction, to energy use, to renovations. Building owners can "claim" their building profile and provide additional data to further refine the estimate, and anyone can "follow" buildings they are interested in.

"We envision a world where people approach carbon emissions with the same level of scrutiny as they do nutrition labels for food," emphasized Trevor Dryer, co-founder of Carbon Title. "With Carbon Title Explorer, we are putting the power into the hands of the public to make informed decisions about where they live, work, or do business based partly on the carbon footprint of the buildings around them, which account for a whopping 40% of greenhouse gas emissions . By providing this level of radical transparency into building emissions, we will drive change by motivating the building industry to accelerate decarbonization to meet the expectations of tenants, municipalities, their debt and equity partners, and the general public."

Carbon Title Explorer is a free browser-based map that provides a simple method for viewing the estimated carbon footprint of virtually any building in the United States. To calculate these estimates, Carbon Title aggregates a variety of high-quality data sources and input from property owners and stakeholders to describe that building's construction and operation. Then, using the c.scale data model, which powers the EPIC tool from EHDD Architecture and is widely used by emissions reduction researchers, this data is used to estimate its carbon footprint. As owners provide more details about the structure, operation, and measures already taken to reduce carbon emissions, the calculation is refined. In addition to managing existing buildings and filling in any data missing on the building, Carbon Title customers are able to add new buildings in planning stages or under construction.

"For the first time, Carbon Title Explorer will give the world an understanding of the overall carbon landscape of buildings, fostering a new level of transparency and accountability which is needed to move the industry to decarbonize faster," said Parker Mundt, Vice President of Platform at Suffolk Technology. "As our clients and partners increasingly push to build greener, Carbon Title will help us showcase best practices across our portfolio to ensure our projects stand out."

Carbon Title will continue to enhance the product and in the near future, building owners will be able to share information about what they are doing to reduce emissions, set goals to achieve carbon neutrality, and tell their building's carbon story. Once a building is claimed, its 'carbon title' is written to a carbon-neutral blockchain to ensure traceability and verification in perpetuity. For a limited time, all users will be able to claim one owned building at no charge.

"Carbon Title holds great potential to accelerate the decarbonization of our buildings by highlighting the total carbon picture, focusing on embodied carbon in addition to operational carbon," said Max Driscoll, Vice President, Sustainability, Construction Management at AECOM. "It addresses skeptics of current carbon markets by adding the credibility of the blockchain. And most importantly it can help our clients tell a more complete carbon story of the building by capturing the efforts we're taking to decarbonize construction."

Carbon Title is trusted by a Founding Circle of customers which include many of the largest, most respected construction and property development companies in the world including: Suffolk Construction, Hoffman Construction, Corigin, and Lease Crutcher Lewis.

"The climate crisis is a generation-defining problem, and buildings are a big part of that problem," explained Miles Haladay, co-founder of Carbon Title. "We can't stop building—we need more homes, hospitals, and schools. We need to keep building, but do it thoughtfully with drastically lower environmental impact. Making emissions data available to the public nationwide is the first step for stakeholders to take meaningful reduction action."

To learn more, visit CarbonTitle.com and refer to our press kit for additional information and visuals.

About Carbon Title

Carbon Title is a catalyst accelerating climate action in the building industry. Its decentralized platform offers radical transparency into the carbon emissions of all buildings, empowering stakeholders to understand, manage, and take action to reduce emissions across their portfolios. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, the company is backed by GreenPoint Partners, Alpaca, and Ripple. Stay updated with Carbon Title's latest developments by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Press Contact:

Melissa Whitworth, Lightspeed PR/M

melissa@lightspeedpr.com

Carbon Title (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carbon Title