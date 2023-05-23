Moovila Named 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Work Management

Moovila recognized by peers as a Market Leader

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moovila, today announces that Moovila was named a 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Work Management category. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries.

Moovila Named 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Work Management

"We are extremely proud to have been recognized as a finalist in the esteemed SIIA CODiE Awards," stated Mike Psenka, CEO of Moovila. "At Moovila, our dedication to excellence is reflected in our AI-powered work management platform, which empowers teams to automate project and resource management while significantly enhancing project forecasting and resource allocation. By providing autonomous resource management capabilities, we enable organizations to operate with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency, ultimately driving profitability and ensuring timely project delivery within budgetary constraints."

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Moovila was selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

"The 2023 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who are out in front, leading their industries forward," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebration on June 21, 2023 at 1pm EST.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

Moovila® connects people and work through the only AI-powered work management platform with the ability to eliminate risk and speed flawless execution. Moovila models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work. Complete with a built-in project manager, entire work ecosystems integrate the same data on a single platform with a clear visual path and project integrity scoring. For more information, visit www.moovila.com.

