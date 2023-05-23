TaiwanPlus Brings the Taiwan Story to New York's Annual Passport to Taiwan

TAIPEI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TaiwanPlus, the global news and infotainment streaming platform, makes its foray into the U.S. by sponsoring the annual Passport to Taiwan Festival in New York City this Sunday, May 28, 2023. Held in Union Square since 2002, the festival is considered the city's largest Asian American event, attracting nearly 30,000 visitors and marking Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May.

TaiwanPlus is bringing the Taiwan experience to the U.S. at its interactive booth, which will include giveaways and a 360-degree photo booth simulating a night market scene. (PRNewswire)

TaiwanPlus is bringing the Taiwan experience to the U.S. at its interactive booth, which will include giveaways and a 360-degree photo booth simulating a night market scene. The Taiwan-based outlet will also showcase its wide array of video content at the festival, including flagship news shows "TaiwanPlus News," "Connected With Divya Gopalan," and "TaiwanTalks," featuring breaking news updates, cross-strait analysis, and discussions on critical global issues. TaiwanPlus will also promote its original culture and lifestyle programs at the event, including "Happy Fisherman," "Jason's Table," and "The Jennie Show," a light-hearted animated series on an Asian-American girl's misadventures.

TaiwanPlus Deputy CEO Bimal Kapoor said: "We are delighted to participate in this year's Passport to Taiwan Festival in New York City, bringing both TaiwanPlus and Taiwan closer to American viewers. The U.S. is a strong focus for our fast-growing platform, and our sponsorship of the popular festival demonstrates our commitment to connecting with global audiences and sharing Taiwan's culture around the world. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our booth to experience Taiwan through TaiwanPlus' expanding content range."

TaiwanPlus also sponsored the recent 30th annual Taiwanese American Cultural Festival in San Francisco, the West Coast's largest Taiwanese American cultural event which attracted over 10,000 visitors earlier this month. The upcoming Passport to Taiwan's sponsors also include New York City's Department of Youth and Community Development and the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of New York.

About TaiwanPlus:

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan, one of Asia's most vibrant democracies. Our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide.

With Taiwan at the nexus of global geopolitics and trade, TaiwanPlus offers a unique perspective on everything from cross-Strait relations to Taiwan's culture, including world-class programming covering food, travel and entertainment. Viewers can watch TaiwanPlus on its website, mobile app, 24/7 live-streaming YouTube channel, and other social media platforms, as it continues to expand access worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TaiwanPlus