Curran Investment Management Awarded by Informa Financial Intelligence Q1 2023

ALBANY, N.Y., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curran Investment Management (CIM) has been awarded PSN Top Guns distinctions for their Curran SMid Cap strategy by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers, period ending March 31, 2023.

"It's an honor to be recognized again by PSN's Top Guns. In this environment, it's challenging to outperform and maintain investment discipline." ~ Kevin T. Curran, CFA, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Curran Investment Management

Curran Investment Management's Curran SMid Cap Equity Strategy Designation Includes:

Awarded Bull Bear Masters, ranking #10 total return for the 3-year period ending 3/31/2023 among 94 firms and 140 products in the Mid-Growth Universe.

Awarded 2-star Top Guns, ranking #8 total return for a 1-year period ending 3/31/2023 among 56 firms and 72 products in the Small-Mid Growth Universe.

Top Gun firms are awarded a rating ranging from one to six stars, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time.

Curran's SMid Cap Equity Strategy had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for a three-year period. Moreover, the strategy had an upside market capture over 100 and a downside market capture less than 100 relative to the style benchmark. The top ten ratios of Upside Capture Ratio over Downside Capture Ratio become the PSN Bull & Bear Masters.

In the 2-star category the Curran SMid Cap Equity Strategy had one of the top ten returns for the one-year period within its respective strategy.

Top Guns rankings, recognize manager achievement and outperformance measured against their benchmarks. The complete list of PSN Top Guns can be located at Zephyr's PSN Universe Database.

CIM is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY, serving both individual and institutional clients. CIM manages $490 million in assets.

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

