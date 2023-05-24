McDonald's Celebrates the Wavemaker in All of Us with "The Little Mermaid" Happy Meal

"The Little Mermaid" Happy Meal campaign includes a national television commercial, and lineup of collectible toys based on characters from the film

CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, McDonald's has inspired and celebrated wavemakers that dream beyond the surface to break barriers. And now, the Golden Arches is celebrating one of Disney's most iconic dreamers, Ariel, with "The Little Mermaid" Happy Meal, featuring under-the-sea and on-land characters such as title character Ariel, Eric, Sebastian, and Flounder – for a limited time and while supplies last at participating restaurants nationwide.

"The Little Mermaid" Happy Meal joins McDonald's decades-long history of providing delicious, feel-good moments that help create memorable experiences for all communities. From recalling their first viewing of the classic film to celebrating the 2023 live-action cast with collectible toys, fans of all ages can find something uniquely special for them in this Happy Meal.

To help launch "The Little Mermaid" Happy Meal and inspire the future wavemaker in everyone, McDonald's launched a national television commercial with Rhonda "Coach Rho" Harper, founder and executive producer on behalf of Black Girls Surf to highlight the multi-award-winning competitive performance training camp and non-profit organization, spotlighting Maizy Gordon, Bethany & Anaya Malone, Macie Smith, Olivia Whyms, and Penelope "Poppy" Brockhaus. The spot highlights the importance of kids like Ariel who make waves and create the change they want to see in the world. Beyond the water, McDonald's invited surfers to experience the magical blue carpet premiere of "The Little Mermaid" giving them exclusive access to the highly anticipated live-action film.

"This commercial with McDonald's is a visual reminder that we are all little mermaids" says Rhonda Harper, Founder of Black Girls Surf. "Since 2014, our organization has coached hundreds of young girls from the shores of California by way of Costa Rica, to the beaches of Senegal. We are now surfing our way to the Junior Olympics."

As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to community programs, McDonald's donated funds to Black Girls Surf, to help support the next generation of competitive surfers, and will host a special "The Little Mermaid" screening for Black Girl Surf's members, to create magical memories with a front row seat to see someone like them in such an iconic role on a big screen.

"At McDonald's, inclusivity, imagination, and joy live in the DNA of every Happy Meal," says Jennifer "JJ" Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand, Content, and Culture at McDonald's. "For years we have worked with Disney to bring magic to life every day. 'The Little Mermaid' Happy Meal is an extension of that collaboration where even more fans can see themselves reflected in profound possibility and feel encouraged to dream big and make waves."

McDonald's is proud to support its fans in ways that help them feel seen and celebrated. From in-restaurant offerings – like the new "The Little Mermaid" Happy Meal – to initiatives designed to help foster advancement in communities and drive representation, like Black and Positively Golden Change Leaders, Spotlight Dorado, and now, Black Girls Surf. McDonald's is committed to creating platforms and opportunities to support and uplift the voices of the communities we serve.

