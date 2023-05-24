Sourceability® Launches Order API to Optimize Procurement of Electronic Components

Order API allows manufacturers to shop over 3,500 suppliers without leaving their ERP/MRP

MIAMI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourceability, a global distributor of electronic components, today announced Sourcengine™ Order API, an update to Sourcengine's Application Program Interface (API). The innovative tool allows enterprise resource and material requirement planning (ERP/MRP) functions to streamline the procurement process and reach thousands of suppliers globally.

The API, designed for mid-sized manufacturers with an ERP/MRP system, helps to eliminate time spent managing suppliers and procurement lists by allowing businesses to research, quote, and purchase electronic components without leaving their internal systems. Unlike its competitors, Sourcengine's API does not limit its capabilities by what it is able to stock. Its marketplace relies on the partnerships the company has established with over 3,500 suppliers worldwide.

Additionally, users benefit from third-party integrations with innovative solution providers like CalcuQuote, one of the first integrations for Sourcengine Order API. CalcuQuote offers software and supply chain solutions for the Electronics manufacturing industry. This integration provides direct access to the Sourcengine marketplace to their customers within the CalcuQuote platform.

"One of the biggest industry pain points we aim to solve is the amount of time spent searching for pricing and availability of electronic components," said Jens Gamperl, Founder and CEO of Sourceability. "This API update is the next step in digitalizing the supply chain and automates the manual process of checking multiple platforms and sending emails to sales representatives for individual quotes. This software centralizes data so that users can reduce the risk of human error and optimize the procurement process."

"The integration to the Sourcengine Order API further provides digital purchasing capabilities to the electronics manufacturing industry that are integrated through CalcuQuote solutions," said Kaitlyn Dotson, CalcuQuote COO. "The industry is continuing to push for more digitalization for ordering and this allows CalcuQuote to support more customers."

The new tool marks the next evolution of Sourcengine's innovation by making its marketplace more easily accessible to manufactures – streamlining the procurement process while still allowing users to price benchmark and quickly get pricing from multiple suppliers.

About Sourceability

Sourceability® a global distributor of electronic components offering digital tools, services and data with the power of technology to meet customers' evolving demands. Sourceability combines the expertise of global distribution with the leading e-commerce marketplace in the industry, and works with the largest catalog of suppliers to provide the transparency, robust data and speed that customers need to create a seamless procurement process. The company's global distribution centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Miami are supported by regional offices to maintain a holistic understanding of customer supply chain needs. Sourceability continues to build upon its initial success since the company was founded in 2015 by harnessing innovation, customer empowerment, and integrity.

About CalcuQuote

CalcuQuote provides quoting and supply chain software for the electronics industry. With a focus on the future, CalcuQuote improves the speed, accuracy and efficiency of the quoting and supply chain process by optimizing operations and implementing sustainable digital solutions. Founded in 2014, CalcuQuote currently serves over 250 EMS companies and has a global customer base. For more information, visit www.calcuquote.com.

