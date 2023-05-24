Zhihu Inc. Announces Changes in Board Committees

BEIJING, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced that the Company's board of directors (the "Board") has approved to split the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board into a nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") and a corporate governance committee (the "Corporate Governance Committee") with separate functions and responsibilities under separate charters. The Nomination Committee will comprise Mr. Yuan Zhou, Ms. Hope Ni, Mr. Hanhui Sam Sun, and Mr. Derek Chen, with Ms. Hope Ni serving as the chairperson. The Corporate Governance Committee will comprise Mr. Hanhui Sam Sun, Ms. Hope Ni, and Mr. Derek Chen, with Mr. Derek Chen serving as the chairperson. These changes are effective May 24, 2023.

