THE WESTIN SAVANNAH HARBOR GOLF RESORT & SPA COMPLETES $8 MILLION RENOVATION

Riverfront Savannah Resort Takes Inspiration from Classical Georgian Architecture and Savannah's Enchanting Ethos to Reimagine Public Spaces

SAVANNAH, Ga., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa is pleased to announce the completion of an $8 million renovation to refresh its public spaces. The renovation began in July 2022 and was completed in May 2023, ushering in a new era for the iconic Savannah resort.

The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa is pleased to announce the completion of an $8 million renovation.

Led by KTGY's award-winning interior design studio, KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group, the redesign focused on the entry, lobby, and reception areas, along with the resort's ballrooms and surrounding restrooms and elevator lobbies. For each space, KTGY SDDG was guided by Savannah's rich history as the first planned city in the U.S., where wide, picturesque city streets pay tribute to nature with grand oaks covered in hanging moss and shady, lush public squares. With unparalleled views of the iconic Savannah River, the property's public spaces now reflect the juxtaposition of the city's dreamlike natural surroundings, the building's classic Georgian architecture, and the Westin brand's minimal, clean-lined aesthetic.

The Westin Savannah Harbor Resort & Spa, located along the Savannah River and adjacent to the Savannah Trade and Convention Center, features five on-site food & beverage destinations, as well as a revitalizing full-service Heavenly Spa by Westin™ and 18-hole championship golf course at The Club at Savannah Harbor. Guests can also enjoy the resort's riverside pool and cabanas, tennis courts, croquet lawn, family and fitness activities, and scenic rides to the heart of River Street on the Savannah Belle's Ferry. The resort's 403 rooms offer the choice between serene views of the golf course and intracoastal waterways or spectacular views of Savannah harbor and historic district. Located in one of the country's top travel destinations, this riverfront resort provides the best of both worlds; a place where travelers can enjoy the historic charm and vibrant energy of Savannah in a renewing resort environment.

"Since 1999, our resort has welcomed business and leisure travelers with southern hospitality, spectacular, unparalleled views, and one-of-a-kind amenities," said Stuart Robinson, General Manager. "We are proud to share these exciting enhancements and truly elevate the experience that we provide our guests."

For more information or to book a stay, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/savwi-the-westin-savannah-harbor-golf-resort-and-spa/.

About The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa

The Westin Savannah Harbor Resort & Spa, a riverfront resort adjacent to the Savannah Trade and Convention Center, features an 18-hole PGA championship golf course; full-service Heavenly Spa by Westin; resort pool and cabanas; four bars and restaurants; activities for guests of all ages; state-of-the-art fitness facility; a variety of indoor and outdoor event spaces; and much more. Located in one of the country's top travel destinations, The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa offers a renewing resort experience in the heart of historic and vibrant Savannah, GA.

