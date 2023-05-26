Black Women's Health Imperative Celebrates 40 Years of Empowering Black Women with inaugural State of Black Women Science Summit and Homecoming Tour

ATLANTA, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its forty years as the only national organization focused on Black women's health and wellness, BWHI will return to its local chapter roots this fall, hosting large-scale "homecoming"-themed celebrations designed to educate, empower, and advocate on behalf of Black women and girls' health and wellness.

These events will be a true celebration of everyday Black women, their achievements and contributions, and a reflection on the continued work necessary to improve the health outcomes of Black women.

"Our organization has dedicated itself to eliminating barriers to health and wellness for Black women nationwide for 40 years. We will celebrate our four decades of work by bringing some of the leading women of color in the fight for health equity to your doorsteps with our upcoming multi-city tour. We are truly honored to have sustained and grown since our founding and are excited to continue to raise awareness, provide programs, tools, and resources, as well as empower and inspire our nation's Black women and girls," said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President of BWHI.

The BWHI "homecoming" celebrations, with the theme "40 Years of Loving Black Women," will take place from September 22 through October 20, 2023, featuring in-person gatherings for the BWHI community in Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Washington DC/Philadelphia Metro region, and Los Angeles.

This milestone is a testament to the unwavering commitment of BWHI's team, partners, and supporters toward achieving health equity for Black women. The tour will serve as an opportunity to reflect on the organization's accomplishments and highlight the ongoing work of improving health outcomes for Black women. We invite all our supporters to join us in celebrating this remarkable milestone as we continue to work towards a healthier future for all.

Each event will bring together a large number of past and present board members, staff, grass-roots activists, participants in BWHI signature programs, renowned musicians, actors, and entertainers, as well as BWHI's esteemed founder, reproductive justice and civil rights trailblazer, Byllye Y. Avery.

As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, BWHI plans to hold its inaugural health and wellness summit for Black women, called the State of Black Women (SOBW). The summit will occur at Spelman College in Atlanta, where BWHI was founded. This conference will feature keynote speakers from the scientific and medical communities, and select panel discussions. The panels will cover various topics related to Black women's current status and where they can go in the future, including discussions on the economy, politics, health, and education. BWHI's State of Black Women convening aims to bring together experts to discuss and address the challenges and opportunities facing Black women today.

Spelman President Dr. Helene D. Gayle will make the opening comments.

"We are proud to be the founding home of such a reputable and life-changing organization as BWHI," Spelman President Dr. Helene D. Gayle states. "Spelman College has a goal to provide the best education and resources for women of color, and our partnership with BWHI on its inaugural State of Black Women Symposium aligns with our core mission to help lead the charge towards educating, preparing, uplifting, and empowering Black women."

Registration for science summitt and homecoming events available at: http://bwhi.org/tickets

ABOUT BWHI:

Established originally as the National Black Women's Health Project in 1983, the Black Women's Health Imperative is the first and only national non-profit organization created for and by Black women dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 21 million Black women and girls—physically, emotionally, and financially. BWHI's core mission is to advance health equity and reproductive and social justice for Black women across their lifespan through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development. For more information, please visit www.bwhi.org .

