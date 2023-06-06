AVOCADO TO DONATE 1% OF REVENUE TO WOMEN'S EARTH ALLIANCE

Certified B Corp Best for the World™ company to donate to climate-focused nonprofit throughout Summer Sale.

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green , makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products, announced a new giving partner. Throughout Avocado's Summer Sale and beyond, Avocado will donate 1% of all revenue to Women's Earth Alliance (WEA), a nonprofit investing in and empowering women-led, grassroots climate solutions around the world.

WEA invests in the future of the planet by ensuring women have the resources they need to create lasting change in their communities. WEA provides leadership, strategy, and technical training for women leaders to scale their climate and environmental initiatives while connecting them to a global alliance of peers, mentors, and funders.

"We're so inspired by the work of Women's Earth Alliance and proud to support their essential mission," said Christine Carpio, Avocado's Sr. Manager of Engagement and Social Responsibility. "Like WEA, Avocado is committed to doing everything we can to support solutions to the climate crisis — so this partnership is a natural fit."

As a Climate Neutral certified brand — and one of B Corp's Best for the World™ brands — Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

"The climate crisis will be solved by those who take broad-based action," said WEA Co-Director and Co-Founder Amira Diamond. "Avocado Green is not only creating eco-products, but they are investing in Women's Earth Alliance to drive climate solutions from the ground-up. Women's Earth Alliance celebrates the integrity of this visionary company, and this summer our partnership will uplift more than 9,000 women-led environmental projects in 9 countries."

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, they'll donate 1% of all revenue from their Summer Sale and beyond to WEA. Throughout the sale, which lasts from June 6 to June 19, customers can save up to $1,500 on the Latex Mattress, $800 on the Luxury Plush Mattress, and up to $400 on Avocado's best-selling Green and hybrid Vegan mattresses. Shoppers will also see huge savings on adjustable bases, pillows, bed frames, and more.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress