DUNN-EDWARDS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2024 COLOR + DESIGN TRENDS TO WATCH

Four expert-selected color palettes explore the journey of rediscovery and escapism through design.

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn-Edwards Corporation has announced its 2024 Color + Design Trends, a collection of 48 hues across four inspired color palettes: New Dawn, Time of Comfort, View to Wonder and Cinematic Heritage. The expert-curated palettes project confidence and optimism for the future with misty, ethereal mid-tones, quirky brights, and strong earth-drawn colors.

"People have a newfound appreciation for life and the promises it holds, and as a result, we predict 2024 will be the year to break free from the traditional dos and don'ts of interior design," said Sara McLean, Color Expert + Stylist at Dunn-Edwards. "These color palettes invite coziness, romance, escapism and youthfulness, inspiring us to break the mold and transform our spaces in a meaningful way."

Each year, Dunn-Edwards color and design experts immerse themselves in emerging movements across fashion, technology, art, and popular culture to pinpoint key design themes and color stories reflecting the coming year. For 2024, Dunn-Edwards predicts the promise of a new era reflected in interior design – being set free from temporal, geographic, stylistic and technological boundaries to escape into new, colorful worlds of peoples' own creation. This year's trending palettes romanticize the mundane, nourish a softer approach and merge the magic of nature with technology:

New Dawn : This uncluttered, nature-inspired palette creates space for quiet reflection amidst the chaos of an always-on, always-caffeinated world. Made up of ethereal pastels, misted mid-tones with a touch of grittiness, grounded earth shades, and colors that feel like glimmering sunlight, New Dawn both calms and energizes with colors such as Lake Placid (DE6318), Bay Fog (DE5934) and Boxwood (DEC778).



Time of Comfort : Warmth is central to this palette that feels like home with tried-and-true colors spanning bread-like neutrals to garden greens, floral brights, and blues reminiscent of a day at the beach. Time of Comfort evokes a cozy retreat safely tucked away from the chaos of the rest of the world, including hues such as Cloistered Garden (DET523), Peach (DEC710) and Roseberry (DE5122).



View to Wonder : Autumn and spring collide in this escapist palette filled with warm, saturated hues and the hypnotic power of brights and sugary pastels. View to Wonder is cosmic glam meets alien chic, evoking a sense of techno-fantasy and optimism with its microbiology and multiversal influences featuring colors Pink Dahlia (DET419), Desert Spice (DE5202) and Nightshade (DET407).



Cinematic Heritage: In a fast-paced world, this palette encourages the slow romanticism of everyday rituals by combining mauves, browns, and greens with bright reds, blues, and fuchsias for a playful balance of vintage and modern. Cinematic Heritage celebrates both the past and present with hues Ochre Revival (DET472), Red Maple Leaf (DET443) and Mauve-a-Lish (DET402).

Browse the 2024 Color + Design Trends palettes, videos where the palettes come to life, and digital book here.

Hues featured in the 2024 Color + Design Trends are part of Dunn-Edwards Perfect Palette®, the designer-preferred color system created by the brand's color experts. To learn more about Dunn-Edwards and its user-friendly color selection tools, visit www.dunnedwards.com .

About Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Dunn-Edwards is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates over 150 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and over 100 domestic and 250 international dealer locations in 12 countries. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment and produces its coatings in a LEED ® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the almost 100-year-old company has approximately 1,700 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world's largest paint companies. For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com .

