FARO Announces Strategic Partnership with HOLOGATE

LAKE MARY, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc . (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced their strategic partnership with HOLOGATE's enterprise division HGXR, developers of high-end extended reality (XR) solutions for training and simulation.

FARO Logo (PRNewswire)

For the first time, HGXR systems will integrate state-of-the-art FARO digital scanning technology.

For the first time, HGXR systems will integrate state-of-the-art FARO digital scanning technology. The integration will enable anything from objects and infrastructure to real-life situations and scenarios to be scanned and simulated in photo-real VR as digital twins, offering customers enhanced training and greater customization potential.

This partnership unites two technological leaders in their field. For over 40 years FARO has pioneered bridging the digital and physical worlds with best-in-market laser scanning technology which digitally captures any situation or object using 3D point clouds. Point clouds are essentially a huge collection of individual data points plotted in 3D space from which HGXR creates digital twins, virtual photo-real representations based on the scanned physical environment.

HGXR offers full-service virtual reality training and simulation solutions for enterprises and is a division of HOLOGATE, a global media company, and market leader in turnkey extended reality solutions for entertainment with more than 450 locations and 16 million users worldwide.

With digital twins HGXR systems users can visualize and simulate any real object, environment or situation in the virtual space. This is indispensable technology for organizations needing to digitally capture a situation or critical infrastructure for any time review, evaluation, and training — such as a crime scene reconstruction, or security planning and process optimization on the factory floor.

Leif Petersen, CEO and Founder of HOLOGATE/HGXR, commented: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with FARO which is an incredible enhancement to our training and simulation offers. FARO's expertise in the digital scanning and imaging field directly complements our virtual solutions and enables us to further adapt our XR training and simulation applications to meet our customers' needs. We are really excited for our first collaboration!"

"We are pleased to be working with HGXR in a partnership that capitalizes on the strengths of both organizations," said Christian Schäfers, Regional Manager of Public Safety & Forensics at FARO. "FARO's high-speed leading digital scanning technology, coupled with HGXR's premium XR training, takes their training and simulation solutions to the next level."

About FARO

FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has been a pioneer in #RealityCapture, bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy, providing industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world and use that data to make smarter decisions faster. For more information, visit www.faro.com .

About HGXR

HGXR is a division of HOLOGATE GmbH, a global media company and market leader in turnkey XR solutions for entertainment and enterprise headquartered in Munich, Germany. With HGXR systems, any real situation can be simulated, visualized, and trained flexibly and efficiently in the virtual space, with the latest XR technology, high-end graphics and an extensive app library - efficient, effective, and multifunctional in use. Future-proof extended reality (XR) simulation, visualization and training solutions adapted to your needs - anytime and anywhere. Clients and partners include Audi, Sony, the Fraunhofer Institute, the German Army and the Police. For more information, visit www.hgxr.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FARO