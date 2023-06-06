Global GRAB Technologies Announce the Award of Nine (9) GRAB 300 Less-than-Lethal Active Vehicle Barrier Systems by a Major North American International Airport

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global GRAB Technologies, www.grabglobal.com a global leader in designing, engineering, fabricating, manufacturing, and installing crash rated vehicle barriers and hostile vehicle mitigation systems, including its patented energy absorbing, less-than-lethal GRAB 300 (Ground Retractable Automobile Barrier) system announce a major award.

In May of 2023, Global GRAB Technologies received a multi-million contract to deliver nine (9) of its award-winning GRAB 300 "less-than-lethal" active vehicle barrier systems to a major North American international airport. According to Global GRAB, this specific airport has asked not to be named for security reasons.

"Global GRAB is honored to provide another major international airport the GRAB 300 system which provides best-in-class aviation security and hostile vehicle mitigation capabilities and value" said Brian Cooper, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Approximately 700 GRAB systems have been deployed globally."

Mark Horne, Executive Chairman of Global GRAB, said "airport design and security experts understand the importance of utilizing a proven "less-than-lethal" capability in their aviation security plans to deter and mitigate the potential for serious injury or death when an attempted security breach occurs."

Global GRAB's hostile vehicle mitigation and perimeter security innovations have been proven at hundreds of customers sites representing defense, military, key government agencies, airports, port authorities, petrochemical, data centers, financial institutions, sport venues and other mission critical sites throughout the United States and internationally.

The company's portfolio of less-than-lethal products and technologies are differentiated by the depth and breadth of its design, engineering, fabrication, manufacturing, and professional services capabilities. Global GRAB is a true "turnkey solution" provider with years of proven and successful performance in civil construction, project management, and providing design and engineering capabilities to its customers.

