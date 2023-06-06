Policygenius and Labyrinth Financial Services Announce Partnership to Optimize Term Life Insurance Fulfillment and Improve Client Experience

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Policygenius and Labyrinth Financial Services (LFS) announced a partnership that leverages Policygenius' term life fulfillment platform Policygenius Pro to streamline term life insurance for LFS partners and simplify the application process for clients.

Policygenius Pro (PRNewswire)

Policygenius Pro is a turnkey partnerships platform that helps advisors and financial professionals simplify the life insurance application process while providing a white-glove experience to their clients. With this tool, LFS partners can refer their clients to Policygenius to take them through the process, from finalizing policy selection to completing the application, gathering underwriting requirements, and placing coverage in force.

This partnership affords LFS and their partners significant time-savings by eliminating the need for internal case management while ensuring that they maintain insight into life insurance applications at every step of the fulfillment journey. For LFS partners, offering Policygenius Pro means that they can provide a more holistic set of financial protection services to their clients without having to sacrifice valuable face-to-face time.

"At LFS, our goal is to help our partners maximize their client-facing time and reduce the administrative burden of processing life insurance," Britt Cross, President of LFS, said. "Partnering with Policygenius Pro allows us to do just that while ensuring that our partners and their clients receive a superior experience."

With Policygenius Pro, LFS partners can access Policygenius' wide variety of insurers, coverage types, and policy options, including accelerated underwriting offerings exclusively available on the Policygenius Pro platform. Partners also receive support from an expert staff of 200+ dedicated specialists for case management, underwriting, and product support.

Partnering with LFS means that Policygenius Pro can expand their services to LFS's large breadth of partners, including broker dealers, wirehouses, banks and credit unions, financial advisory firms, and independent financial professionals. This helps Policygenius Pro continue to diversify its partnership base and reach clients from a variety of financial planning backgrounds.

"The commitment LFS has to providing a superior life insurance experience for its partners and their clients is a great example of what teams can do with Policygenius Pro," Jennifer Fitzgerald, President of Policygenius, said. "We are thrilled to expand into their ecosystem of partners and work with their team to save their case managers time and provide a smooth application process for their clients."

To date, Policygenius Pro has helped partners cut placement times by half, on average, and reduced the average time an advisor spends on an application from 2.5 hours to 15-20 minutes.

About Policygenius Pro

Policygenius Pro is a turnkey partnerships platform that helps independent agents and financial advisors accelerate and streamline life insurance sales. With this program, Policygenius provides its one-stop-shop insurance solution to financial advisors, independent agents, community banks, credit unions, and more, with the goal of helping partners' clients get the insurance coverage they need. Partners receive access to a wide variety of insurers, coverage types, and policy options, including accelerated underwriting offerings exclusively available on the Policygenius platform.

About Policygenius

Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for today's consumer, providing a one-stop platform where customers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home & auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $200 billion in coverage.

To receive Policygenius announcements, email press@policygenius.com . For more information about Policygenius Pro, go to https://pro.policygenius.com/ or email partnerships@policygenius.com .

About Labyrinth Financial Services (LFS)

LFS is a national insurance brokerage agency specialized in offering comprehensive insurance planning support and resources for individuals and groups of financial professionals. LFS has provided a best-in-class experience in the risk management space for broker dealers, banks, large agencies, and independents for over 20 years. Partner firms and financial professionals receive dedicated resources through point-of-sale insurance planning support, sophisticated solution design and all the additional services required to run a highly successful, well-rounded offering that includes insurance.

