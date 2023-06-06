Vollrath Company’s New SerVue Touchless Refrigerated Slide-In Revolutionizes the Salad Bar Serving Line Experience and Setup

From added food safety to portion control, this unit adds efficiency for operators and impresses guests with innovative practical features

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vollrath Company, a leader in the foodservice equipment industry, introduced the next generation of serving line fabricator components. The SerVue™ touchless refrigerated slide-in uses sensors to automatically dispense the desired amount of food from self-contained canisters replacing the open-air design of a traditional salad bar.

"SerVue features an elevated refrigeration area that provides a beautiful visual showcase of ingredients," says Brian Hedlund, senior vice president of Foodservice for Vollrath. "It gives customers a completely new, exciting and safe way to serve themselves at a salad bar and makes checking and refilling ingredients a breeze for the operator."

Smart sensors at the bottom of each canister detect the presence of a bowl or plate and dispense ingredients accordingly. The functionality can be dialed in to provide the precise amount of each ingredient, allowing more oversight of controlled portions and food costs.

Fitting in a smaller footprint than a 4-well drop-in, the SerVue features double glass doors that house eight transparent ingredient canisters. The refrigerated unit maintains temperature better than a typical drop-in or serving line and guarantees optimal product freshness. Ingredients are self-contained and protected from germs and other contaminants, so there is no need for serving utensils or breath guards. The well-lit interior showcases the ingredients in an appealing way.

Dialed in dispense control saves food portions and costs

Precise temperature control guarantees optimal product freshness

Eliminated cross-contamination of ingredients

At a glance ingredient monitoring

Easy refills and cleaning

Minimal footprint impact No navigating around a breath guard or extended reaching to get to ingredients in the back of the unit

Touchless operation eliminates having to handle serving utensils

Enhanced visibility to food options

Cleaner food protected from germs and other contaminants

No cross-contamination of ingredients

Entertaining self-serve experience

SerVue expands Vollrath's fabricator component offering, which can be sold separately or built into a new custom serving system.

About The Vollrath Company

Founded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, The Vollrath Company is a privately held, family-owned and, today, a six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company. It has 10 factories spread across the United States, Europe and China that manufacture products to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service. The company focuses on quality design, engineering and manufacturing across its business divisions for foodservice and custom and specialty products. For more information, visit vollrathcompany.com .

About Vollrath Foodservice

Vollrath Foodservice is a global leader in foodservice equipment and supplies that offers an expansive portfolio of award-winning, premium-quality commercial foodservice equipment including serving systems and components, countertop equipment and smallwares. Primarily produced and assembled in the United States, Vollrath's products are manufactured to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service and extensive educational resources. For more details, visit vollrathfoodservice.com .

