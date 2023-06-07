Instituto Bernabeu creates the first AI International Unit applied to Reproductive Medicine

Its aim is to spread the knowledge in this area and to scientifically validate solutions with real application and to improve the patients' success rates

The Spanish clinic is a world pioneer in developing research to increase pregnancy rates with Artificial Intelligence

MADRID, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One in six people in the world suffer from infertility. More and more often we hear of people who have to turn to fertility clinics to have their child. To confront this social problem, medicine is making use of technology whose progress are already providing solutions to increase the chances of achieving pregnancy.

After a recognized research trajectory in the use of Artificial Intelligence, Instituto Bernabeu has just created the first International Unit specialized in AI applied to Reproductive Medicine. Its aim is to spread the knowledge in this area and to scientifically validate solutions with real application and to improve the patients' success rates.

"This world-first unit is the result of our Scientifics successful work in the AI field in recent years. We are making significant progress in getting to know each of the three patients involved in a fertility treatment -female, male and embryo- better and better, and with the assistance of AI we are able to significantly improve the possibility of having children", explains the Spanish clinic medical director, Dr. Rafael Bernabeu.

"We know that 20% of patients who start in vitro fertilization treatment with her own eggs will have a low response. Thanks to AI, these patients' diagnosis and prognosis will significantly improve", points out the IB Group's medical co-director Andrea Bernabeu. And this is just one of the many applications in which the Instituto Bernabeu Scientifics and Gynecologists are already working on.

An estimated 16% of patients under 30 can benefit for the AI application. These are women who, a priori, should have enough eggs for their treatment but who, against odds, have a low response to stimulation. In this case, an Artificial Intelligence algorithm allows to identify genetic variants that predispose an inadequate ovarian response, which helps to advance diagnoses and personalize treatment with better results.

International recognition

Instituto Bernabeu excels in AI and has gained scientific recognition. Has been chosen to present two research projects on AI in human reproduction at the most important congress in the world, organized by the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE), in June 2023. The projects focus on embryo selection and ovarian response.

Among the members of this new unit, highly skilled and renowned specialists in the different areas stand out: Instituto Bernabeu Mallorca medical director, Dr. Jordi Suñol; Instituto Bernabeu Group Embryology Unit director, Dr. Jorge Ten; Congenital Defects Unit director, the biochemist Dr. José Antonio Ortiz; and Instituto Bernabeu Madrid Embryology director, Leyre Herrero.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsgK9eJWS2k

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instituto Bernabeu