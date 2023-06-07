Rently's Smart Home Tech Secures Student Housing

"All-in-One" property technology platform optimizes building safety,

streamlines leasing operations, and enhances resident living

LOS ANGELES and CAMARILLO, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rently , the leader in self-touring and smart home technology solutions, announces a secure, multifunctional property technology platform for student housing that fulfills resident expectations of comfort and convenience, streamlines unit turnovers, and ensures maximum security of residences and common areas.

Making every rental smart (PRNewswire)

Maximize student housing safety, streamline leasing operations, and enhance resident living.

Smart home tech is quickly becoming a standard amenity in student housing nationwide. Tech-savvy students enjoy the easy unit access enabled by smart locks, and eco-conscious students appreciate control of their utility usage in residences with smart thermostats. These same devices benefit student housing operators by optimizing property protection and reducing building energy costs. Smart locks reduce security threats by 60%, smart thermostats lower annual utility bills by up to 30%, and smart water leak sensors reduce damage expenses by thousands of dollars per instance.

Rently's student housing solution is especially helpful to operators when it comes to resident unit turnovers. Smart locks eliminate the hassle and cost of rekeying at every turn, and mobile app-based software can activate/revoke building and unit access with the click of a button. From Rently's Smart Home dashboard, operators can customize property access schedules, control access permissions, monitor access logs, and create durational entry codes for deliveries and maintenance visits.

"Rently is excited to apply its years of expertise in the multifamily housing industry to student housing," said Merrick Lackner, Rently CEO. "We are excited to show student housing operators how easy it is to manage a smart home property. With one login for one platform, operators can remotely control all property access points and oversee every aspect of property management."

Rently's student housing solution integrates smoothly with leading property management softwares, such as Yardi, RealPage, and Entrata. In addition, student housing operators can accelerate deployment of Rently's solution using our automated set-up tools , network of technicians, and world-class customer support.

To learn more about Rently's Student Housing Solution, read our blog or schedule a demo for more information.

Contact:

Becca Nevarez

Senior Director, Marketing

becca@rently.com

Or media@rently.com

About Us

Rently is the leader in self-touring and smart home technology. We offer best-in-class proptech solutions for the rental housing industry. We combine top-tier hardware with innovative software to optimize leasing efficiency and expand revenue opportunities. www.rently.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rently