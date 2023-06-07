SpectronRx and RLS Team Up to Give the Radiopharmaceutical Pipeline and Supply Chain a Much-Needed Boost

Marks Latest Step in RLS Expansion into Oncology & Work to Create an Unbroken Chain of Patient Care from Clinical Trial to Commercial Supply

INDIANAPOLIS and LAKE ZURICH, Ill., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpectronRx , a leading radiopharmaceutical developer and manufacturer, and RLS (USA), Inc. (Radioisotope Life Sciences) , the third-largest nuclear medicine pharmacy network in the US, today announced an agreement that will significantly enhance the supply and availability of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. With this collaboration, both companies hope to further bridge the gap between drug development, manufacturing, distribution and patient care by improving production and increasing the availability of life-saving medicines.

RLS (USA), Inc. Logo and SpectronRx Logo (PRNewswire)

"Radiopharmaceuticals are essential to diagnosing and treating diseases ranging from cancer to neurodegenerative disorders," said SpectronRx CEO John Zehner. "However, patient access can be limited due to the complex nature of providing these materials. Our partnership with RLS – a one-stop-shop for seamless distribution which sets the standard in quality as the only nationwide radiopharmacy network to have received The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval – will allow us to increase the availability of radiopharmaceutical options for patients and healthcare providers nationwide."

As part of the agreement, SpectronRx will manufacture radiopharmaceutical products for RLS and other partners, and RLS will distribute them. SpectronRx will utilize RLS's extensive radiopharmacy network and abundant manufacturing space to develop the products in bulk, after which RLS will prepare the units into patient-, organ-, and time-specific individual doses and deliver them to care providers locally when needed. SpectronRx will also provide services related to the manufacture and distribution of the products, including quality control and testing and regulatory compliance services.

"This partnership with SpectronRx is a win for patient care," said RLS CEO Stephen Belcher. "Our collaboration will not only help RLS expand our extensive, accredited network of radiopharmacies into oncology, it will also improve access to novel, life-saving radioisotope-based medicines, which are vital in delivering precision medicine solutions for patients everywhere."

In addition to enhancing the supply of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, the partnership also offers opportunities for innovation through research and development projects, in which both companies will collaborate on new products and processes. This joint effort will help further advance treatments available for patients needing nuclear medicine services. And it will ensure that those treatments are available when patients need them.

"Critical for patient care, some of the most effective radiopharmaceutical treatments are in limited supply," said SpectronRx President Anwer Rizvi. "On top of that, they are fragile and have extremely short half-lives. But thanks to this partnership with RLS, which is known for its ability to seamlessly deliver top-notch care to patients all over the country 24/7, 365 days a year through its large-scale network of manufacturing and distribution sites, patients and care providers will have reliable access without sacrificing quality or safety."

SpectronRx has three distinct specialties: Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development (rCDMO), Radiopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (rCMO), and Isotope Production. As a rCDMO, SpectronRx offers drug development, quality assurance (QA) and regulatory services that help pharmaceutical companies get their therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals from conception to FDA and EMA approval much more quickly. And once a drug is approved and being sold, companies turn to SpectronRx's rCMO services to maximize their margin. The company also produces and manufactures rare medical radioisotopes like actinium-225.

RLS, the nation's only accredited nuclear pharmacy group, owns and operates 31 radiopharmacies across 18 states, offering an extensive portfolio of molecular imaging products. The company endeavors to supply the highest quality radiopharmaceuticals in the industry by dispensing 100 percent of injectable unit dose products in clean rooms built to ISO 1644-1 specifications. In support of its commitment to quality, RLS provides tailored solutions and exceptional service to more than 1500 customers.

To learn more about SpectronRx and its services, please visit SpectronRx.com . For more about RLS, visit RLS.bio .

About SpectronRx

SpectronRx is a diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical developer and manufacturer with three distinct specialties: Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development (RCDMO), Radiopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (RCMO), and Isotope Production. The company performs all scales of development, from initial conjugations through scale-up and commercial distribution. It also has the capacity to run clinical trials. Additionally, SpectronRx's deep industry knowledge, technical prowess and state-of-the-art facilities enable the company to significantly condense the timeline for bringing new medicines to market, which has the dual benefit of saving lives and driving greater profitability for clients.

With a large staff of radiochemists, radiopharmacists, scientists and engineers, dozens of qualified clean rooms, and over 140,000 sq. ft. of production space in Indiana, with additional facilities in Danbury, Connecticut and Europe, SpectronRx now supplies therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals to six continents. The company has been EMA and FDA inspected and can produce and procure any currently used radioisotopes, including actinium-225. For more information visit SpectronRx.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About RLS

RLS (Radioisotope Life Sciences) Inc., the third-largest nuclear medicine pharmacy network in the United States, owns and operates 31 radiopharmacies across 18 states, offering an extensive portfolio of molecular imaging products. We endeavor to supply the highest quality radiopharmaceuticals in the industry by dispensing 100 percent of injectable unit dose products in clean rooms built to ISO 1644-1 specifications. In support of our commitment to quality, we provide tailored solutions and exceptional service to our more than 1500 customers. For more information, please visit www.rls.bio .

For more information, please contact:

SpectronRx

Brian Fitzgerald

Brian@FitzMG.com

808-754-0437

RLS (USA), Inc.

Trey Bankson

Chief Operating Officer

trey.bankson@rls.bio

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RLS (USA) Inc.