Kia K5 named among list of 2023 Best Cars for Teens by U.S. News and World Report.

- Bold sedan applauded for its combination of high ratings and available features

IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report has awarded the 2023 Kia K5 "Best Car for Teens $25K to $30K." These awards recognize vehicles that score well in dependability, reliability, crash prevention, and available features, which are all factors parents may consider while shopping for a vehicle for their teen driver.

"Finding the right car for your teen can be a daunting task for parents, but the experts at U.S. News and World Report have done an excellent job of narrowing the field of choices," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We are honored the K5 has been recognized as one of the best cars for teens – it rightfully belongs on this list with its modern styling and long list of available features and technology at an affordable price point."

The boldly styled K5 is available in five trim levels (LXS, GT-Line, GT-Line AWD, EX, GT) and comes standard with a wealth of advanced driver assistance systems1 including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist2, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist3, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist4, and Lane Departure Warning5, among several other features. Parents will also appreciate features like Geofence Alert, Curfew Alert and Speed Alert, which are available as part of the Kia Connect6 app-based telematics system.

"The Kia K5 performs exceptionally well in our rankings, and many of the attributes that make it such a great midsize car also bolster its appeal for new drivers," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "A strong predicted reliability rating and a lengthy powertrain warranty give the K5 an edge when it comes to dependability. At the same time, Kia's advanced driver assistance systems are an effective tool that can help encourage safe habits for those who are still honing their skills behind the wheel."

Available with a 2.5-liter I-4 engine or a 1.6-liter turbocharged I-4, the K5 offers technology desirable to teens, including a standard 8-inch (available 10.25-inch) color touchscreen with an integrated rear view camera7, wired Apple CarPlay8 and Android Auto9, and Bluetooth10 wireless technology.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

