Ascend Vision Partners and Advanced Eyecare Associates Form Strategic Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Vision Partners ("AVP"), a leading administrative service provider for eye care practices, and Advanced Eyecare Associates, a prominent ophthalmic practice in Central Florida, are delighted to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing eye health services across the state.

Dr. Jon Silbiger said, "This collaboration with Ascend Vision Partners allows us to take our practice to new heights."

The partnership between AVP and Advanced Eyecare Associates combines their expertise and resources to deliver top-notch eye care services to patients in Winter Haven, Fla., and the surrounding areas. The collaboration will leverage the strengths of both organizations to expand access to advanced eye care technologies, provide comprehensive vision solutions, and improve patient outcomes.

As part of this partnership, Advanced Eyecare Associates will benefit from AVP's extensive network and operational support, enabling them to enhance their service offerings and streamline their administrative processes. Additionally, Advanced Eyecare Associates will gain access to AVP's cutting-edge technologies, research advancements, and professional development opportunities, ensuring they stay at the forefront of eye care innovation.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Advanced Eyecare Associates to strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional eye care services in Central Florida," Chad Tomlinson, the chief development officer at AVP, said. "By coordinating our expertise, resources and technologies, we will be better positioned to serve our patients and address their evolving eye care needs."

Dr. Jon Silbiger of Advanced Eyecare Associates, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Ascend Vision Partners allows us to take our practice to new heights. Together, we can provide even more comprehensive care, expand our service offerings, and ensure our patients receive the best possible eye care experience."

Backed by Chicago Pacific Partners, the partnership between AVP and Advanced Eyecare Associates aligns with their shared commitment to delivering personalized and exceptional eye care services while embracing the latest advancements in the field. Patients can expect the same high-quality care they have come to trust, now enhanced by the combined expertise and resources of both organizations.

About Ascend Vision Partners

Established in 2022, Ascend Vision Partners delivers custom business solutions for eye care professionals, allowing ophthalmologists and optometrists to focus entirely on patient care. Building on a clinical tradition spanning over 62 years, AVP's partners leverage experience, best-in-class information technology and cutting-edge equipment to deliver industry leading ophthalmologic outcomes. Our team of 300 employees is dedicated to providing exceptional eye care to over 250,000 patients annually across the southeastern U.S. Learn more at:

www.AscendVision.com.

About Advanced Eyecare Associates

Advanced Eyecare Associates is a prominent ophthalmic practice located in Central Florida. Committed to providing exceptional eye care services, the practice offers comprehensive eye care treatment. Advanced EyeCare Associates is a trusted and respected eye care group in Florida, known for its expertise, personalized care and commitment to enhancing vision health. To learn more about the doctors and locations, visit www.advancedeyecarefl.com.

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Chicago Pacific Founders is a leading investment advisor that manages private funds, focusing exclusively on investments in growth companies within value-based care innovation, healthcare services, AI and tech enabled healthcare services. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit: www.cpfounders.com.

