FLO Stations to Offer North American Charging Standard (NACS); Supports Broader Use

FLO Chief Product Officer Nathan Yang issued the following statement in response to the announcement that multiple automakers will adopt the North America Charging Standard (NACS):

"FLO welcomes initiatives to standardize charging hardware in North America because we believe it will help eliminate confusion for EV drivers. Ultimately, the increased adoption of the NACS standard relates both to its widespread use by EV drivers and the reliability of stations that currently offer NACS. FLO is an industry leader in reliability, offering a 98%+ uptime. With our objective of delivering the best EV charging experience for users, we are committed to supporting the technologies and standards our drivers want to use.

FLO is vertically integrated, which means we have great flexibility to adopt the standards that customers prefer. This, coupled with our flexible platform approach to hardware, software and network design and engineering allows us to rapidly adopt new technology and standards.

Our new stations, including the NEVI-compliant FLO Ultra™ fast charger are already designed to support NACS cables if requested by customers or site hosts.

We are committed to providing the best charging experience for all drivers and plan to announce an option for customers with existing stations to be able to add NACS on compatible stations."

To learn more about how FLO calculates uptime, visit: 98% Uptime.

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 90,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

