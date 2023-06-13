SER and Helix International Announce Strategic Partnership for Content Management Migrations

BONN, Germany, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SER, a leader in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Content Services market, has announced a strategic partnership with Helix International, the industry-leading software platform and services solutions provider for legacy application retirements and enterprise content migrations.

The partnership combines Helix's MARS platform with SER's AI-powered Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform. The result is the fastest and most secure solution for enterprises seeking to cut licensing fees, close data centers, and improve customer satisfaction without interrupting operations.

"Modernizing your content management has never been easier, safer, or more cost-effective," says Steve Goss, CEO of Helix International. "Our joint clients recoup millions each year by eliminating legacy licenses, fragmented data, and regulatory compliance headaches."

Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER adds: "By blending Helix's leadership in large-scale migrations with SER's leading content automation platform, we empower organizations to unlock the hidden value of their content."

Helix International has over 20 years of experience in retiring legacy licenses with a flawless track record of 500+ successful projects, while SER's Doxis leads the Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023 report. Many of the world's leading Fortune 500 banks, insurance companies, health care organizations, big retail companies, distributors, government entities, and more trust Helix and SER with their data and security.

About SER

SER is a leader and pioneer of the enterprise content management (ECM) and content services market. SER's AI-powered Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform and its solution suites for business-critical processes automate content understanding across enterprise ecosystems. Acclaimed by market analysts, SER's cutting-edge solutions make daily work easier for more than five million users. With over 35 years of experience, SER's dedicated team works from 22 locations around the globe.

About Helix International

Helix International has over 20 years of experience retiring legacy ECM and document viewer licenses while maintaining uninterrupted access to archived data and migrating and/or serving up archived data seamlessly within new systems of record. The company has a 100% success rate on more than 500 projects to date delivered by a dedicated team working from 8 global offices.

