SquadLocker Unveils New Apparel Designs for On-Demand Custom Sublimated Uniform Line

The custom apparel manufacturer and e-commerce solution with the fastest sublimated uniform (SquadGEAR™) turnaround time in the industry has released the latest custom designs for Soccer, Baseball, Softball, Basketball, and Volleyball.

WARWICK, R.I., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for empowering teams, leagues, and organizations with their single-unit decoration and custom apparel fulfillment model, SquadLocker continues to expand its sublimated apparel offerings.

Sublimation involves infusing the entire design of the jersey into the fabric directly. This process has become increasingly popular for team gear and apparel because the designs, logos, and personalization do not fade, crack, or wear. Sublimation also offers infinite design possibilities, so teams do not have to worry about the availability of blank stock items.

Earlier this year SquadLocker announced its line of on-demand custom sublimated uniforms (SquadGEAR™) with unprecedented speed. SquadGEAR uniforms ship directly to players in just 3-5 days. The initial launch has been well received by customers, "We are delighted to see so many of our customers adopting SquadGEAR. In these short months, our sales of sublimated uniforms have grown 2.4X year over year," said Gary Goldberg, SquadLocker President, and Founder.

And while the initial launch focused on the manufacturing technology and delivery promise this next phase has been expanding offerings by sport. Goldberg continued, "Our primary focus was delivering a high-quality product that would ship in 3-5 days, all season long. Since launch our energy has been directed at expanding SquadGEAR to new sports, freshening designs, styles, and offerings."

SquadLocker now offers sublimated custom uniforms for Soccer , Volleyball , Baseball , Softball , and Basketball . These fashionable, functional, and competitively priced uniforms are an excellent way for teams to showcase their personality.

"Fort Collins Baseball Club, a nonprofit since 1961 that serves over 2,500 players each year, moved to SquadGEAR for our Intermediate Baseball League (22 teams) in 2023 -- we've been very pleased with the jerseys. The quality of the material and the sharpness of the decoration are both excellent….we plan to continue using SquadGEAR for our youth baseball teams," said Thad Anderson, Executive Director of Fort Collins Baseball Club.

"Most parents are receiving their uniforms within 5 days of placing their order. The actual SquadGEAR is of just as good of quality if not better than the previous gear we used. They were able to match our previous uniforms, hats, and logos perfectly. We just recently introduced a new color scheme, and they were able to perfect it and use it in all of our gear orders. I look forward to continuing our relationship for a very long time," David Rider, 13U Head Coach & Pitching Coach of the Reno Mustangs.

Check out the new SquadGEAR sports and styles to learn more about the vast capabilities of sublimated offerings.

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel manufacturer and e-commerce solution for sports organizations, schools, and businesses. Through innovative online tools, SquadLocker makes it easy to create, manage, and distribute custom apparel. The SquadLocker platform integrates with sports and scholastic management software to empower teams, leagues, and organizations far and wide. SquadLocker combines software acumen and textile expertise to mass-customize decorated custom apparel and free up time for organizers, coaches, teachers, and youth leaders.

In addition to working with 70+ top brands including Under Armour®, Adidas®, and Nike®, SquadLocker manufactures a proprietary sublimated uniform line ( SquadGEAR™ ) that facilitates immediate production and shipping achieving a top-speed turnaround. Learn more about SquadLocker .

