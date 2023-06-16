Project EverGreen Announces June 18-24, 2023, is National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week

CLEVELAND, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deployments are difficult, and Project EverGreen's GreenCare for Troops is here to ease the burden on the families of deployed military personnel by providing the gift of healthy, healing lawns and landscapes for military families to find solace. These complimentary services are provided by professional volunteers for the length of deployment.

Project EverGreen's GreenCare for Troops initiative celebrates its 17th year providing free lawn care and landscape services to military families facing a deployment. (PRNewsfoto/Project EverGreen) (PRNewswire)

Project EverGreen celebrates the 17th year of GreenCare for Troops with its annual Awareness Week celebration.

The nationwide program celebrates military families and volunteers in June and formally recognizes June 18-24, 2023, as National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week. These recognitions are meant to raise awareness with military families and encourage eligible personnel to register to receive services as well as thank current volunteers and encourage more to register.

"GreenCare for Troops is more than a program that checks a box and takes care of a necessary service, it has become a transformative experience for both volunteers and recipients," says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. "Not only do our volunteers provide a valued service that relieves a burden for military families, but they are also sustaining a healthy, safe lawn and yard for kids to play and families to unwind in at the end of a stressful day."

GreenCare for Troops marks its 17th year in 2023 and has provided an estimated $15 million in donated lawn and landscape services and peace of mind to thousands of military families in need across the country.

"I hold a special place for anyone who leaves their family to go to an unknown land to protect the many freedoms we have here," said Blaine Pinkerton, VP of Turf and Ornamental Sales for Nufarm, the title sponsor for GreenCare for Troops. "GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week gives us the opportunity to recognize and thank to our military families for their commitment to our country and thank our volunteers for their commitment to our military families through lawn and landscape work."

Through its nationwide base of professional volunteers, Project EverGreen has connected people, plants, and their communities to maximize the health of grass, plants, and trees, which in turn sequesters carbon and cleans the air. GreenCare for Troops supports healthy green spaces in neighborhoods and cities, enabling maintained green spaces to function as the lungs of the city and offsetting the negative effects of a warming environment.

For more information on GreenCare for Troops call 888.611.2955 or visit www.projectevergreen.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Project EverGreen