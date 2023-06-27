AUDIO EVERYWHERE COMPANY RAEDIO ANNOUNCES NEW ORIGINAL PODCAST SERIES - THE SCOTTIE & SYLVIA SHOW

Hosted by Highly Acclaimed Duo Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell, The Scottie & Sylvia Show Arrives as Raedio's Latest Audio Series Covering All Things Culture

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, "audio everywhere" company, Raedio has announced its latest podcast series – The Scottie & Sylvia Show. In their highly anticipated return to the mic, hosts and best friends Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell are reuniting for the launch of the new weekly audio and video podcast show, which picks back up on what they do best – discussing trending and cultural topics accompanied by compelling celebrity interviews.

Through the lens of two Black, millennial women who are pursuing their dreams in an ever-growing society, The Scottie and Sylvia Show will be the go-to voice in culture for young Black professionals looking for their thoughts and experiences to be represented in front of the mic. Each week, The Scottie & Sylvia Show will cover a range of important topics from colorism to imposter syndrome and romance and vulnerability, with celebrity guests and gamified segments inviting listeners into their admirable friendship. Scottie and Sylvia represent authentic, multi-faceted expressions of Black joy while re-defining what it truly means to be "a girl's girl." The dynamic female duo ushers in a new era for Raedio as they unabashedly cover the latest hot topics and share their unpopular opinions.

Natural interviewers by trade, Scottie Beam is a media mogul whose previous roles include producer of Hot97 and co-host of REVOLT's State of the Culture talk show. Sylvia Obell is an esteemed journalist and on-air talent whose relatable and entertaining approach to news has made her a valued voice in culture. Her work has appeared in New York Magazine, ELLE, and Cosmopolitan. Previously, she's served as a staff reporter at BuzzFeed and Essence. Most recently, the duo hosted the popular and widely followed Okay, Now Listen podcast.

"We can't wait for our loyal fans and new followers to listen to The Scottie & Sylvia Show – an unfiltered, honest experience that celebrates Black joy authentically," said Scottie. Echoed by Sylvia, "Scottie and I knew from the start that Raedio was the ideal home for us. We have felt supported from day one and are grateful to our new Raedio family for providing us with a platform to share our honest opinions on the latest news and all things culture."

Headed by Raedio's Senior Director, Dzifa Yador and President, Benoni Tagoe, this monumental partnership is furthering Raedio's mission of evolving its growing owned content and reach. Known for award-winning shows like Fruit, Looking for Latoya, and We Stay Looking, The Scottie & Sylvia Show is Raedio's first always-on talk show format, demonstrating its highly curated content and pulse on the culture.

"We've been fans of Scottie and Sylvia since the early stages of their career," said Dzifa Yador, Senior Director at Raedio. "There's no other duo that understands Black women and creative professionals more than these two, because they are a part of it, and speak from their hearts — irrepressibly. Raedio is beyond thrilled and ready to support Scottie and Sylvia in their highly anticipated return to the mic."

"Scottie and Sylvia are so raw and relatable and I'm such a fan of their effortless, hilarious chemistry," said Issa Rae, CEO of HOORAE. "I'm so grateful they chose Raedio as their podcast home."

Scottie and Sylvia will host a two-episode premiere on @TheRaedio's YouTube channel Thursday, July 6th (https://www.youtube.com/@TheRAEDIO). Subscribe to @TheRaedio (https://www.youtube.com/@TheRAEDIO) on YouTube for more of The Scottie & Sylvia Show and tune in weekly wherever you get your podcasts.

About Raedio

Raedio has established itself as an "audio everywhere" company that extends itself across media through its record label, publishing, music supervision and podcast divisions by developing culturally relevant, high quality music & audio content. Raedio supports its talent through opportunities with sister agency ColorCreative, alongside film and television projects through HOORAE. This uniquely positions the company with the capability of a 360-degree integration across its multiple platforms and services. For more information visit https://theraedio.com.

