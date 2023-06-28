Priceline Unveils Trip Intelligence, its Summer 2023 Product Release A Game-Changing Suite of Tools and Enhancements for Smarter Travel Booking

New features support easier, more informed trip planning, including Priceline's Penny, a proprietary generative AI chatbot

NORWALK, Conn., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Priceline, a leader in travel planning and booking, today announced the launch of Trip Intelligence, an innovative suite of over 40 booking tools and site enhancements. Informed by Priceline's latest proprietary traveler research and robust customer data, coupled with new technology and extensive testing, this rich feature set will transform how travelers plan and book their trips.

Travelers increasingly expect even more flexibility, trust, and confidence in their trip planning, booking and travel experience - and that need is even more acute amongst people traveling internationally or booking trips for multiple people or family members.

In light of these observations, Priceline added new technology and features designed to help travelers address complex planning needs and requirements. Providing even more information, context and choices throughout the booking process, travel planning and decision-making are more informed and even easier than ever before.

"When it comes to booking travel, the choices are endless," said Brett Keller, CEO, Priceline. "With over two decades of industry-leading technology innovation and price negotiation, Priceline remains the trusted travel partner for millions of travelers around the world when booking their most complicated trips. Our collection of Trip Intelligence features alleviates the complexities trip planners face, so they can focus on the moments that matter."

Sample features include:

Penny, Priceline's proprietary generative AI solution : Penny goes beyond the capabilities of a traditional chatbot, serving as a trusted travel assistant across Priceline's entire hotel network. With Penny's assistance, travelers can obtain accurate and specific information to tailor their bookings to their preferences. Additionally, with Priceline's state-of-the art security features and payment tokenization, customers can safely and securely book directly within the chatbot.

Neighborhood Intel Features : By integrating new tools and filters such as distance to attractions, street-level views of hotels, neighborhood ratings, improved maps and weather updates, Priceline enables travelers to use hyperlocal information to help select their preferred hotel.

Family Friendly Filters & Reviews : Recognizing the unique requirements of family travel, Priceline has also introduced a variety of family-friendly filters and reviews. These additions simplify the complex process of planning family and group trips, helping travelers find the best accommodations, flights, and rental cars based on specific needs, such as flexible policies, seating, luggage capacity, and safety features.

Just for You Recommendations : Browse a list of dynamically curated hotel recommendations tailored to your interests, helping you book the right hotel at the right price with speed and confidence.

Flight Rebook: Rebook your flight using your airline credit right on Priceline, no need to wait on hold for an airline representative in order to get your journey back on track.

Priceline's category-defining approach is focused on constant innovation to get travelers to their happy place for their happy price. The Trip Intelligence suite was developed from Priceline's extensive customer insights, combined with continual testing and billions of data signals, to empower travelers with easy-to-use, best-in-class travel planning products.

"When it comes to the technology we develop at Priceline, our philosophy is always first and foremost focused on enhancing the booking experience for our customers," said Kevin Heery, Chief Product Officer at Priceline. "Trip Intelligence represents a robust set of new capabilities, including a first-to-market generative-AI based booking solution, expressly designed to further power how our technology can enhance our customers' experience."

The new features will be available to all Priceline customers beginning June 28th. To experience the transformative power of Trip Intelligence and book a trip to your happy place, visit priceline.com/2023SummerRelease . For additional press materials and research highlights, visit press.priceline.com

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline's proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can't find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.

