Genesys Recognized as No. 1 Worldwide Growth Leader by Frost & Sullivan in Annual Radar Reports

AI-powered experience orchestration leader ranked highest from Frost & Sullivan in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America for Genesys Cloud CX performance, track record and strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, has received worldwide recognition as the No. 1 growth leader by Frost & Sullivan in the firm's four regional cloud contact center (CCC) Radars. Genesys earned the top ranking across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America regional Radars for its global market leadership and for transforming customer experiences with artificial intelligence (AI) and digital advancements.

The Frost & Sullivan CCC Radar series identifies leaders in the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) industry based on their strengths, opportunities and market position. The Growth Index is a measure of a company's growth performance and track record, along with its ability to develop and execute a fully aligned growth strategy and vision; a robust growth pipeline system; and effective market, competitor and end user-focused sales and marketing strategies.

Genesys attributes its leadership to its flagship CCaaS solution, the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform, enabling more than 4,800 organizations worldwide to orchestrate differentiated experiences through AI, digital and workforce engagement management capabilities.

According to the Frost Radar™: Cloud Contact Center Services Asia Pacific, 2023, "Genesys has become the leading cloud-based contact center provider. Its depth and breadth of solutions, packaged use case offerings, expertise, and execution of digital and AI-powered software capabilities complement an unparalleled local presence and support."

"In today's highly competitive business environment, Genesys is uniquely positioned to help organizations drive loyalty through the power of scaling personalized empathetic experiences," said Barbara Holzapfel, chief marketing officer at Genesys. "Recognition by Frost & Sullivan is a testament to our rich ecosystem, global footprint and AI and digital advancements that help organizations deepen customer and employee relationships resulting in long-term business success."

Specific key highlights for Genesys published in The Frost Radar series include:

North America [1]

Genesys continues to employ AI to improve CX and EX, adding to its already robust capabilities. In 2022, the company added Smart Advisor for agent assistance, increased its knowledge management capabilities, and made advancements in AI-powered forecasting, employee engagement, and predictive engagement with customers.





Genesys is increasing its developer community with more than 3,700 active developers and a 37% YoY growth. Notably, internal developers use the same APIs as the developer community to drive innovation.





Maintaining innovation, easy migration programs, competitive go-to market strategies, and licensing all contribute to Genesys strong growth.

Europe [2]

Genesys has invested heavily in an open innovation platform, enabling rapid innovation for customers. Its AppFoundry marketplace allows for third-party app integration into the open platform, enabling speed to market with CX and EX solutions.





The Genesys Cloud AI Experience allows companies to more easily deploy AI for conversational AI, agent assistance, predictive routing and predictive engagement, through a single packaged solution.





Genesys is active with acquisitions that position the company to execute its Experience as a Service strategy. Acquisitions of Bold 360, Pointillist, and Exceed.ai added capabilities in conversational AI and journey analytics across channels.

Asia Pacific [3]

Genesys has been at the forefront of the industry's move from on-premises to cloud and continues its growth momentum in the cloud-based customer experience (CX) space. The company gained significant traction in its APAC operations and onboarded new customers across industry verticals such as government, finance, telecom, healthcare, retail, and eCommerce.





Genesys is on a solid path toward demonstrating its Experience as a Service® position, producing myriad customer use cases of improved CX and employee experience (EX) using the Genesys product portfolio.

Latin America [4]

Genesys leads this year's Frost Radar because of its superb growth pipeline, extensive partner and large-sized customer network, constant enhancement of CX and employee experience tools, and platform orchestration capabilities.





Genesys leverages advanced analytics and AI to go beyond contact center capabilities and collect customer data across every touchpoint to create context-rich, hyper-personalized experiences and predictive models that help customers empower their CX.





Genesys counts some of the largest BFSI, retail, BPO, government, education, and healthcare organizations in Latin America among its customers. Its outcome-based sales strategy allowed Genesys to experience year-over-year growth exceeding 90% on new logos and expand its client portfolio.

