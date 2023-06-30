Cruise Planners recognized again on Travel Weekly's Prestigious 2023 Power List

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of an incredibly productive and strong first half of the year, Cruise Planners has been rated #20 on Travel Weekly's prestigious 2023 Power List, again solidifying their powerhouse status in the travel industry. Cruise Planners is the nation's largest home-based travel advisor franchise network with over 2500 advisors. Cruise Planners was also recently awarded with the "Most Innovative Use of Technology: Products" award for their patent pending LivePlanner™ tool at the 2023 Franchise Innovation Awards.

Cruise Planners CEO Michelle Fee, Chief Strategy Officer Scott Koepf and COO Theresa Scalzitti attend Travel Weekly’s Leadership Forum in Pebble Beach, Ca. (PRNewswire)

Cruise Planners had an incredible rebound year in 2022 with $845 million in total sales, adding over $300 million to their previous year of sales. And 2023 departures are even stronger, pacing 45% ahead of same time last year and the company has already surpassed full year 2019 sales by 40% and full year 2022 sales by 30%.

The annual Power List ranking was unveiled in Pebble Beach, Ca. at this year's Travel Weekly Leadership Forum where Cruise Planners CEO Michelle Fee, COO Theresa Scalzitti and CSO Scott Koepf attended. Travel Weekly's Power List measures full-year travel sales for the previous year. Cruise Planners debuted on the prestigious Power List 10 years ago with a ranking of #44 and has reached #20 in less than 10 years.

"To be recognized on this list for over a decade is a feat in itself, but to see our sales from 2021 to 2022 increase an additional $300 million in just one year is phenomenal," said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners. "It is a testament to the perseverance and expertise of our advisor network, our spirit of continuous innovation and support, as well as our strong relationships with our supplier partners that we are seeing such a positive upward trajectory."

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing award-winning and innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and travel agent training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 3 years and ranked #20 on Travel Weekly's 2023 Power List.

Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

