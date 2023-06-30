Premia Relocation Mortgage Announces Ownership Change

TROY, Mich. , June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Relocation Mortgage, previously a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate Inc. (GRI) and Sirva (formerly Sirva/BGRS), today announced a definitive agreement for the former to acquire full company ownership. Premia pairs an award-winning customer service model with a robust digital platform DigitalMove™, to deliver an unparalleled relocation mortgage experience for busy employees moving across the country, across the ocean, and everywhere in between.

GRI, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, pioneered the digital mortgage in 2015 and continues to innovate with Same Day Mortgage and the first nationwide Language Access Program to broaden lending services to underserved communities.

"This acquisition begins an exciting new chapter in our story," said Nina Arnaiz, President of Premia. "We look forward to bringing additional value to our existing partners and continuing to introduce our exceptional service delivery model to new opportunities."

Premia's current customers and team members can rest assured that the company will maintain its beloved culture and mission. From day one, Premia's goal remains to alleviate the stress associated with career-related relocation. "With this change in place, we can provide our customers with an even wider range of products and specialized services. The increased investment in technology and additional resources GRI brings will enhance and strengthen an already established foundation."

"Welcoming Premia fully into our family turbo charges the abilities of both companies to deliver world-class services to help our customers access groundbreaking technology, streamlined service, and an overall best-in-class experience, whatever their needs may be," said Victor Ciardelli III, Founder and CEO of GRI.

Premia has received positive feedback from its clients regarding the recent news. One pharmaceutical client expressed excitement about the future, "Premia does a great job, and I'm happy about the opportunities for your next chapter." A manufacturing client who has been using Premia's services for over 15 years said, "We have always been very pleased with your service. Our transferees make this known by using you more than any of our other lenders." Finally, a U.S. government agency client expressed loyalty to Premia, "I chose to work with Premia, and I don't expect that to change."

About Premia Relocation Mortgage

Premia Relocation Mortgage is an award-winning, innovative home financing company dedicated to enhancing the mortgage experience through a high-touch, high-tech approach. Since 1987, Premia's customer-centric service model has included two core principles: great, knowledgeable people who understand relocating employees' challenges and industry-leading, custom-built technology designed to make the lending process quick and easy. Premia offers products and services for all customers, including foreign nationals and first-time homebuyers. Visit premiarelocationmortgage.com to learn more.

About Guaranteed Rate Inc.

GRI is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, GRI has over 850 branches across the United States. Since its launch in 2000, GRI has helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Visit rate.com for more information.

