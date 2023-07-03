Risen Energy Signs 1GW HJT Module Supply Agreement with Athein

NINGBO, China, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd., a leading vertically integrated solar company, has signed a supply agreement with Athein Holding Pte Ltd, an independent power producer (IPP) platform company incorporated in Singapore. The agreement will see Risen Energy provide up to 1 GWp of cutting-edge Heterojunction with Intrinsic Thin layer (HJT) photovoltaic modules to Athein Holding Pte Ltd, a move that cements Risen Energy's position as a leader in HJT technology and renewable energy innovation.

Signing Ceremony (PRNewswire)

As an IPP platform company, Athein Holding Pte Ltd has a critical role in driving the development of renewable energy infrastructure in Southeast Asia and India. Through this venture, Risen Energy will contribute to Athein Holding Pte Ltd's mission to acquire, develop, build, and operate utility-scale and rooftop solar projects in these regions. This strategic agreement demonstrates Risen Energy's commitment to driving the development of clean energy solutions worldwide and aligns perfectly with the company's vision of creating a sustainable future for all.

HJT technology is a cutting-edge PV technology that combines high efficiency with low degradation, offering superior performance compared to traditional PV modules. As a global leader in HJT technology, Risen Energy is uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality and high-performance HJT PV modules that meet Athein Holding Pte Ltd's unique requirements and support their expansion plans across the APAC regions and the Indian market. Moreover, Risen Energy will provide additional services such as technical support, training, and after-sales services to ensure a seamless experience for Athein Holding Pte Ltd.

"Risen Energy HJT modules open a new way for us to enhance our ability to meet the growing global demand for clean energy solutions," said Milan Koev, the CEO of Athein. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Athein as we continue to solidify our position as a leader in the renewable energy industry."

"We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with Athein, which marks a significant milestone in our efforts to drive the development of renewable energy technology worldwide," said B.V.Chaudary, the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO) of Risen Energy. "Through this partnership, we are confident that our high-quality and reliable HJT PV modules will help Athein achieve their renewable energy goals and contribute to the growth of the renewable energy industry."

This supply agreement underscores Risen Energy's position as a leader in HJT technology and its commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to customers around the world. By partnering with forward-thinking companies like Athein Holding Pte Ltd, Risen Energy is well-positioned to accelerate the adoption of clean and sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

About Risen Energy

Risen Energy is a leading, global, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products and provider of total business solutions for power generation. The Company, founded in 1986 and publicly listed in 2010, compels value generation for its global customers, gaining remarkable market share in over 60 countries including China, Europe, USA, India, Brazil, Columbia, Chile, Australia amongst others. Risen Energy is well provisioned to provide excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, and residential markets. For more information, please visit our website: www.risenenergy.com

About Athein

Athein is a Joint-Venture partnership between 5 companies in Southeast Asia and India. The platform company is committed to help its multinational manufacturing customers to achieve their net zero targets and plans to operate 1 GWp of renewable assets by 2026. For more information, please visit our website: www.athein.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Risen Energy Co., Ltd