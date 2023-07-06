RE/MAX ANNOUNCES TOP-NOTCH SPEAKER LINEUP FOR 2023 BROKER OWNER CONFERENCE

RE/MAX leaders will be joined by industry trailblazers, top real estate coaches and motivational speakers.

DENVER , July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC has announced an impressive roster of speakers for the upcoming 2023 RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference (BOC). This three-day event offers affiliated Broker/Owners and Managers valuable business tips to help them stay at the forefront of the industry. The BOC will take place at the Hyatt Regency Chicago from August 6 to 8.

www.remax.com (PRNewswire)

In addition to hearing from prominent RE/MAX leaders such as Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder Dave Liniger and President and CEO Nick Bailey, attendees of this year's conference will have the opportunity to learn from top real estate coaches. The following distinguished speakers will also be taking the stage:

Rohan Oza, Guest Shark on ABC's 'Shark Tank' and Co-Founder, CAVU Consumer Partners

Dubbed "Hollywood's Brandfather" by the Hollywood Reporter, Rohan Oza is the mastermind behind some of the most iconic brands in the consumer space today. He is a global pioneer in celebrity equity deals and is known for transforming groundbreaking consumer products, like Bai Brands, Vitaminwater, Smartwater and more into household names. He is most recognized as a Shark on ABC's long-running, hit show "Shark Tank."

Joan Lunden, Award-Winning Journalist, Bestselling Author, Motivational Speaker

Joan Lunden has been a trusted voice in American homes for over 40 years. Lunden greeted viewers each morning on "Good Morning America" for nearly two decades, making her the longest-running female host ever on early morning television.

Travis Brown, CEO, Mojo Up Marketing + Media

Travis Brown is one of America's most sought-after brand marketing builders and speakers. For the last 20 years, he has taught people how to produce results for their companies. Today, as CEO of Mojo Up Marketing + Media, he leads a full-service brand marketing agency. Brown is no stranger to sharing his knowledge with the RE/MAX network. This expert hosts an ongoing social media class for RE/MAX University titled "How to Build Your Personal Brand."

"We are thrilled to offer such an outstanding lineup of speakers for the upcoming Broker Owner Conference," said Marianne Parker, RE/MAX Vice President of Event Management. "Our goal is to provide our Broker/Owners with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in today's competitive real estate market, and we believe this year's conference will be an invaluable resource for them."

Other speakers include (but are not limited to):

Dean Cottrill, EVP Brokerage Consulting, T3 Sixty

Cleve Gaddis , Master Coach, Workman Success Systems, and top-producing agent, RE/MAX Center in Duluth, Georgia

Wayne Fredrick , CEO, See The Field Consulting

Dennis and Teresa Walsh , CEO & Instructor, SellNewHomes.com

Verl Workman , Workman Success Systems

Registration for the 2023 RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference is open. Registration includes admission to the Welcome Reception, Educational Sessions, Ice Cream Social and Wrap-Up Session. Register for this year's BOC here.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.4

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC