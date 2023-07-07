X-BULL, the Renowned Australian Off-Road Recovery Brand, Opens Its First US Store

DALLAS, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X-BULL, a renowned brand in the Australian off-road recovery industry, has officially opened its inaugural store in the United States. With its products reaching every corner of the Australian terrain, X-BULL has become synonymous with off-road enthusiasts. Whether it's the vast Victoria Desert, the densely forested Leamington National Park, beautiful beaches, or treacherous streams, X-BULL's off-road recovery products can be seen in use.

X-BULL has gained the admiration of Australian off-road enthusiasts for its resilient winches, recovery boards, exceptional quality, competitive pricing, and outstanding customer service. Presently, X-BULL commands an 83% market share in the Australian online market, with various product models being shipped daily to cities such as Sydney, New South Wales, and Perth, providing trusted safety assurances to these pioneering off-roaders.

Since its introduction to the US market in 2016, X-BULL has experienced rapid growth. Through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and eBay, the brand has consistently supplied high-quality products to off-road enthusiasts throughout the country. By June 2023, X-BULL had sold over a million electric winches across the US. The increasing demand from US customers, coupled with the loyalty of X-BULL enthusiasts, led to the idea of opening the brand's first store in the US.

After a careful two-year site selection process, X-BULL's parent company purchased a warehouse in Dallas and established the first US retail store in July of this year.

"On the opening day, the store was filled with local off-road enthusiasts and invited X-BULL fans!" exclaimed Justin, the sales manager of X-BULL Dallas, enthusiastically describing the bustling opening scene and the well-organized layout of the expansive warehouse located behind the store. Spanning nearly 21,000 square feet, the warehouse features neatly arranged shelves showcasing a wide range of winches. Electric forklifts continuously traverse the warehouse, efficiently handling the dispatch of goods.

The launch of the Dallas retail store represents a significant foray for X-BULL into the US offline market—an important extension of its online platform business into nationwide retail operations. It is anticipated that in the near future, X-BULL will establish a growing network of retail stores throughout the United States, providing enhanced off-road equipment and elevating the off-road experience for enthusiasts across the nation.

Presently, X-BULL has a single store in the US, but its products are available for purchase on platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and their official website.

