Rebuttal Letters Issued to Shareholders of NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP

Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

CARSON CITY, Nevada and LONDON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:  Newly formed organization, The Committee to Restore Nymox Shareholder Value, Calls for Shareholder Support

WHAT:  Following the distribution of a press release by Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (the Company) regarding a NASDAQ Hearing Delist Decision at the open of business on July 7, 2023, rebuttal letters are being issued to all Company shareholders. Access the documents at www.crnsv.com

When:  July 10, 2023

Where:  CARSON CITY, Nevada; LONDON

Why:  Summary of Rebuttal Letters:

  • Lack of Company Leadership:
  • Inability to Realize the Potential for Valuable and Promising Results Through Relationship with AscellaHealth LLC: a highly respected global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company with expertise to help commercialize the Company's BPH product.
  • Lack of Solution or Plan for Financial Recovery of Shareholder Value

