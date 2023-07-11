ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES SIX NEW ROUTES WITH ONE-WAY FARES AS LOW AS $40*

Expansion Offers Low-Cost Holiday Travel Options to Popular Destinations

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced six new nonstop routes to popular vacation destinations that will start just in time for the winter holidays. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $40.*

The routes, launching this November, will connect communities across the country to popular vacation spots including Nashville, Portland, Phoenix/Mesa, and several Florida destinations.

"We continue to see historically high demand from leisure travelers, so we are thrilled to add these routes to our network and build on the success we've had in these markets," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president and chief revenue officer. "As travelers look for warm winter getaways and a chance to connect with family and friends, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant."

The new routes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida include:

Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning Nov. 16, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $40 .* Cedar Rapids, Iowa via Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) – beginning Nov. 17, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $60 .*

The new route to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) in Florida includes:

Bangor, Maine via Bangor International Airport (BGR) – beginning Nov. 16, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $70 .*

The new route to Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) in Florida includes:

Allentown, Pennsylvania via Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) – beginning Nov. 17, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $50 .*

The new route to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) in Arizona includes:

Portland, Oregon via Portland International Airport (PDX) – beginning Nov. 17, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $50 .*

The new route to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) in Florida includes:

Minot, North Dakota via Minot International Airport (MOT) - beginning Nov. 22, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $70 .*

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by July 12, 2023 for travel by Feb. 12, 2024. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

