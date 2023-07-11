CIOs Must Prioritize Fostering Relationships to Remain Relevant in the Crowded C-Suite, Says Info-Tech Research Group

According to the global IT research and advisory firm's new blueprint, chief information officers (CIOs) need to create business value and improve IT's performance amid the rapid pace of technological disruptions by effectively brokering executive relationships.

TORONTO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In an increasingly digitally driven landscape, an organization's success depends on the evolution of the modern CIO from a technology leader to a strategic business leader. IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group advises that in the future of work, successful CIOs will need to leverage their expansive partnerships to demonstrate the value of technology to the business while safeguarding their time and effort on activities that support their strategic priorities. CIOs struggling to transition from technology to people management risk obsolescence with the emergence of new C-suite roles, such as chief digital and chief data officers. To support chief information officers in developing an action plan to foster relationships over the long term, Info-Tech has released its new research-based blueprint, Effectively Manage CxO Relations.

In the resource, the firm explains that having productive relationships is more than managing stakeholders to support IT initiatives. CIOs need to be able to effectively influence those who have the potential to champion or derail their strategic priorities.

"CIOs will need get used to flexing their social skills to become a better partner to their colleagues," says Allison Straker, advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. "This involves accommodating diverse styles of work and better predicting dynamic situations, which in many cases means expanding beyond their comfort level. Having a clear understanding of work styles, such as preferences, natural tendencies, motivations, and blind spots, is critical to identifying effective communication and engagement tactics."

The industry blueprint further highlights that highly effective executives have the ability to balance three things: time, personal capabilities, and relationships. The relentless demand on a CIO's time and unpredictable shifts in the organization's strategy requires a personal game plan to deliver business value. In turn, the firm advises that the action plan will entail more than managing stakeholders one IT project at a time; the plan must also foster relationships over the long term.

A personal relationship journal is advised as a measure that can help CIOs stay committed through the process to foster productive partnerships and expand their sphere of influence over the long term. The research also indicates four key steps CIOs can follow to effectively manage CxO relations, as outlined below:

Identify stakeholders and understand their perception of IT's effectiveness. Knowing where IT stands in the eyes of important stakeholders informs the necessary approach to relationship cultivation and management.



Assess the context stakeholders operate in to create a profile on their business unit and working style. If there is a lack of understanding about the people who make up an organization, there is also a lack of understanding about the business itself. CIOs must understand both.



Turn stakeholder insights into an action plan. CIOs are advised to create a customized action plan for each key stakeholder that includes:





Defined goals

Customized tactics for each stakeholder

Performance metrics to track and monitor





Keep the plan and journal updated. CIOs should make it a daily habit to understand, follow, and update their action plans to maintain stakeholders' trust.

In the resource, Info-Tech reminds CIOs that striking a balance between fulfilling personal goals and supporting others to build trust is an art that requires time and intention, but the results are worth the investment.

To access the full resource, including an executive brief case study, download Effectively Manage CxO Relations.

