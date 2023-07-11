PULSEDATA INC. NAMES DEAN PANOVICH AS CEO, USHERING IN A NEW ERA OF GROWTH AND INNOVATION

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PulseData, a leading provider of cutting-edge predictive data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions for the management of chronic kidney and cardiorenal diseases, announced the appointment of Dean Panovich as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Panovich's appointment signifies a strategic move to help drive PulseData's market presence, accelerate growth, and shape its future trajectory.

PulseData (PRNewswire)

Recognized as a seasoned executive with extensive expertise in data analytics, business development, and operational excellence, Dean Panovich joins PulseData as an exceptional addition to the leadership team. With his dynamic vision and proven track record, Panovich is well positioned to lead PulseData in this next phase. The company looks forward to advancing its growth strategy under his capable leadership.

Having amassed over 25 years of invaluable experience in the healthcare technology industry, Panovich has held distinguished leadership roles in prominent organizations. His background includes expertise in data analytics, product development, and scaling businesses. As CEO, Panovich will leverage his proven track record to drive PulseData's strategic growth, foster innovation, and optimize overall performance.

"Dean Panovich's appointment as CEO marks an exciting new chapter for PulseData, whose mission is to improve patient outcomes across a broad range of chronic diseases," said Mike Goguen, Founder and Managing Partner of Two Bear Capital. "Dean's domain expertise and proven leadership ability will be a great asset to PulseData as it works to advance predictive analytics and AI solutions that have the potential to transform the future of chronic disease management."

"Dean Panovich's appointment as CEO of PulseData represents a significant milestone in PulseData's mission to improve patient outcomes in complex disease management," said Kelli Carson, Chief Operating Officer at Eastpointe. "We have witnessed the transformative impact of PulseData's solutions firsthand, and we are confident that under Dean's guidance, PulseData will continue to deliver groundbreaking advancements. This appointment reinforces our trust in PulseData's commitment to empowering our care management team and transforming the future of complex disease management."

Prior to joining PulseData, Dean held several executive positions at Optum and 3M in the data analytics and technology sectors. Most recently, he served as the Chief Revenue Officer at AMC Health, where he led the company's go-to-market strategy. Throughout his illustrious career, Panovich consistently showcased his ability to assemble high-performing teams, drive substantial growth, and implement operational enhancements.

"I am delighted to embark on this exciting journey with the PulseData team and lead this innovative, forward-thinking company," expressed Dean Panovich, CEO of PulseData. "I am committed to harnessing the power of data and advanced analytics to empower our clients in making informed decisions and delivering exceptional results. Together, we will continue to build on PulseData's strong foundation and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation."

About PulseData:

PulseData (www.pulsedata.io) is a leading provider of data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions specializing in predicting the progression of chronic kidney disease and related cardiorenal comorbidities. The company's innovative technology harnesses the power of individual medical data and translates scientific research into precise algorithms, enabling accurate predictions of kidney disease development.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology and deep industry knowledge, PulseData has positioned itself as a trusted partner at the forefront of value-based care. As the technological layer that accurately aligns at-risk patients with proactive, multidisciplinary care, PulseData consistently demonstrates its commitment to improving patient outcomes and transforming the healthcare landscape.

For more information, please visit www.pulsedata.io.

