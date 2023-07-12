80 Teens Selected for PGA TOUR Champions' PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee at Pebble Beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty First Tee participants have been selected to play in the 2023 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the event will bring teens from First Tee chapters to Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course for the PGA TOUR Champions tournament, Sept. 19-24.

The First Tee teens in the PURE Insurance Championship junior field boast an average GPA of 3.95 and handicap of 1.5.

This event pairs each First Tee teen with a PGA TOUR Champions player to compete for the pro-junior team title. The teens represent 44 First Tee chapters from across the globe. Participants were selected by a national panel of judges based on their personal growth and development through First Tee's programs, as well as their playing ability. The juniors have an average GPA of 3.95 and an average handicap of 1.5.

"I'm so proud to continue our involvement with this incredible event," said Martin Leitch, CEO of PURE Insurance. "Being selected to play in this tournament speaks volumes about the character of each of these 80 participants and I'm so excited to see this unforgettable experience play out for them."

The full junior field was revealed live on Golf Channel's "Golf Today," featuring surprises recorded at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach.

This year's field of PGA TOUR Champions players will feature legends including Ernie Els, Mark O'Meara, Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker and Fred Couples, as well as three-time PURE Insurance Championship winner Kirk Triplett and Steve Flesch, who will defend his title.

Play will be conducted at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill on Friday and Saturday. The final round will be contested solely at Pebble Beach on Sunday, where 24 First Tee juniors will compete based on their 36-hole performance. The tournament will crown one male and one female First Tee Junior Champion on Sunday.

First Tee is a youth development organization that teaches life skills and helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf. The PURE Insurance Championship is one of several national opportunities provided by First Tee Headquarters to encourage and motivate participants as they progress through the program.

The junior field for 2023 PURE Insurance Championship can be viewed here.

For more information on the tournament, visit PUREInsuranceChampionship.com. To learn more about First Tee, visit FirstTee.org.

View original content:

SOURCE First Tee