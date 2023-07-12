Dr. Shannon Wheatman, Renowned Legal Notice Expert, Joins Signal Interactive Media as Executive Director

Co-Founded by Jim Messina, campaign manager for President Obama's 2012 reelection, and Matt Garretson, an industry leader in complex settlements, Signal provides cutting-edge media and communications plans for mass tort and class action cases, including those involving Takata and Equifax.

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Interactive Media is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Shannon Wheatman as its Executive Director. Wheatman's legal notice and media expertise will advance Signal's work to revolutionize the industry by applying expertise from global politics and consumer advertising.

"Shannon is a true authority in legal notice," said Jim Messina, co-founder of Signal and CEO of The Messina Group. "Her meticulous approach and deep understanding of this industry make her the best person to lead Signal. I have witnessed her expertise firsthand, and I am confident that with her at the helm, Signal will build on its success and reach new heights."

Wheatman is a court-recognized legal notice expert who has significantly contributed to the legal industry throughout her career. She has worked on over 700 class actions and bankruptcies and developed and directed some of the country's largest and most complex national notification programs. Her pioneering work in developing effective legal notice strategies has helped countless corporations and attorneys navigate the complex landscape of legal communications. As Executive Director, Dr. Wheatman will lead the company's legal notice division and spearhead the development of innovative solutions to meet clients' evolving needs.

Wheatman began her career in 2000 at the Federal Judicial Center, where she was instrumental in developing model notices to satisfy the plain language amendment to Rule 23. Her plain language expertise was advanced by her education, including her doctoral dissertation on plain language drafting of class action notice and her master's thesis on comprehension of jury instructions.

Wheatman expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, saying, "I am honored to be joining Signal Interactive Media, a company known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. The world of legal notice is in dire need of transformation, which is unlikely to come from providers who can only maintain the status quo. Signal brings a unique experience that no other notice providers have, and I am excited to work alongside such a talented team."

Wheatman's appointment as Executive Director reflects the company's dedication to further enhancing its legal notice capabilities and expanding its portfolio of services. The addition of Wheatman rounds off Signal's executive team: Jim Messina, Matt Garretson, Tara Corrigan, and Kristen Davis.

Signal Interactive Media is at the forefront of transforming legal media by harnessing the collective expertise of global politics, grassroots organizing, and mass communications. A cutting-edge media and communications company, Signal is distinguished among notice providers by its overwhelming global experience—and results. Signal's team has over 215 years of media experience, has placed over $2.1 billion in media, and has executed groundbreaking media programs for some of the nation's largest legal notice programs, including the Equifax Data Breach settlement—the largest data breach settlement to date. For more information about Signal Interactive Media and its services, please visit signalinteractive.com.

