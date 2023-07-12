Gerber® Announces Winner of 2023 Photo Search, Celebrating Generations of Gerber Babies

Baby Madison Mendoza of Colorado steals the show with her joyful spirit, captivating expression and adorable throwback photo from mom

ARLINGTON, Va., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Early childhood nutrition leader Gerber has officially announced the winner of the 13th annual Photo Search and the 2023 Gerber Baby. Madison "Maddie" Mendoza, along with her remarkable parents, captured the attention of the judges with a standout throwback submission and story full of love and resilience.

2023 Gerber Baby and Photo Search Winner Maddie Mendoza and her mom, Crystal Mendoza (PRNewswire)

Gerber Announces Maddie Mendoza as the 2023 Gerber Baby and Winner of This Year's Photo Search

At almost 10 months old and residing in Colorado, Maddie enjoys her baby music classes, thrives in her swim lessons, loves hiking with her parents and fearlessly explores new foods. Just like mom, Maddie came into this world with a full head of hair, captivating expression and the most joyful attitude. Together as a family, they enjoy the outdoors, photography, trying different foods and restaurants and interacting with animals. As part of her tenure as the 2023 Gerber Baby, Maddie will work with Gerber to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive.

"Being a rainbow baby, Maddie has brought us immeasurable joy with every milestone, snuggle and moment spent with her enriching our lives and making every day more meaningful and beautiful," said Crystal Mendoza, Maddie's mom. "We look forward to witnessing her grow into a kind, compassionate, strong, independent and worldly individual as we hope to be stationed overseas again to teach Maddie about all the different parts of the world."

Maddie's parents, who have been together for an incredible 22 years, have a heart-warming love story. From their days as high school sweethearts to enduring a long-distance relationship for 9 years, their bond has only grown stronger. As a U.S. Air Force Academy grad, dad Jun is now a Lieutenant Colonel physician in the Air Force and has been serving the United States for 16 years. Crystal, Maddie's mom, works on patients' smiles as a dentist. Both parents are from first-generation families from the Philippines, with both of Maddie's grandfathers having served in the U.S. Navy and coming to America with very little. Their journeys are a testament to resilience and love.

"Gerber has always believed in the magic of babies, and Maddie's story, filled with love, resilience, and adventure, embodies the spirit of generations of Gerber babies," said Tarun Malkani, Gerber President & CEO. "The throwback submission of Maddie and her mom brought a smile to the judges' faces and perfectly captured the spirit of this year's program. We're excited to partner with Maddie and her family throughout the next year to highlight the full-circle journey from baby to parent."

Launched more than a decade ago, Photo Search was inspired by countless photos sent by parents who see their little one in Gerber's iconic baby logo. This year's Photo Search winner will serve as the 2023 Gerber Baby and will be featured on Gerber's social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year. Additionally, Maddie and her family were awarded a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to one year, a new wardrobe provided by Gerber Childrenswear, as well as surprise perks from our partners. Gerber will also match Maddie's cash prize with a donation to support March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs.

"With Gerber's continued support of March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs, together, we can make a lasting impact on maternal and infant health, ensuring that every baby has the best start in life," said Kelly Ernst, SVP, Chief Revenue & Impact Officer. "We're proud to be part of Photo Search again and join Gerber in congratulating Maddie and her family!"

Stay tuned to Gerber social channels to see more from Maddie and her family! To learn more, visit gerber.com/photosearch.

About Gerber

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1928 in Fremont, Mich. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. At Gerber, research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. Gerber provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com and for parents at Gerber.com.

ABOUT MARCH OF DIMES

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy, we support every pregnant person and every family.

Visit www.marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Gerber Childrenswear

Gerber Childrenswear LLC is a leading socially responsible marketer of children's everyday basic and fashion apparel and related products which it offers under some of the world's trusted brands. Licensed brands include our flagship brand, Gerber®, as well as NFL®. Proprietary brands include Onesies®, Just Born® and Cuddle Time®. The company sells layette, sleepwear, playwear, undergarments, accessories, hosiery, bibs/burp cloths, bath, bedding and cloth diapers to all channels of distribution.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.Gerberchildrenswear.com.

