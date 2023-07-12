LAYSLA DE OLIVEIRA COMES HOME TO TORONTO TO CELEBRATE UPCOMING GLOBAL LAUNCH OF SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS ON PARAMOUNT+

*PHOTOGRAPHY AVAILABLE*

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Laysla De Oliveira returned to her hometown of Toronto for a city skyline photocall at TIFF Bell Lightbox during a Paramount+ press tour and screening event to promote SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS. The new original series launches with episode one and two on July 23, with additional episodes rolling out weekly on Sundays.

Laysla De Oliveira in Toronto to Promote Upcoming Global Paramount+ Series Special Ops: Lioness. Photography Credit: George Pimentel for Paramount+ in Canada (PRNewswire)

Photography Caption: "Laysla De Oliveira in Toronto to Promote Upcoming Global Paramount+ Series Special Ops: Lioness"

Photography Credit: George Pimentel for Paramount+ in Canada

ABOUT SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS will also star series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier. The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS is the latest addition to Sheridan's growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1923, 1883, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, and TULSA KING as well as the upcoming series LAWMEN: BASS REEVES and LAND MAN.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT+:

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, the Caribbean, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland and South Korea.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @paramountplusca on social media.

