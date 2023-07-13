Commvault Announces Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding - Unlimited Storage on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Commvault's customers can now benefit from the simplicity, security, and scalability of Commvault's enterprise-grade Metallic Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) for Salesforce production and sandbox environments

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) today announced it has launched Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding - Unlimited Storage on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers with dedicated protection for their Salesforce cloud data, expanding upon native capabilities to offer extended retention, data isolation, sandbox masking and seeding, rapid recovery tools, and more. Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding - Unlimited Storage offers broad-ranging coverage across Salesforce Sales Cloud, Financial Services Cloud, Service Cloud, and Health Cloud to help safeguard data from deletion, corruption, and ransomware attacks.

Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding - Unlimited Storage

With a multi-layered security approach, Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding - Unlimited Storage provides enterprise-grade protection, including robust security standards and built-in zero-trust access controls for production and sandbox environments. In addition, it features ease of management with a single pane of glass approach, enabling businesses to comprehensively protect their Salesforce data alongside their other critical workloads.

"Availability on AppExchange leverages Salesforce's central marketplace to create a fast and direct method for Salesforce developers and admins to access solutions that secure, protect, and defend their environments in the face of cyberthreats," said Param Kumarasamy, Vice President of Product Management, Commvault. "Our solution provides the critical tools that protect these environments, as well as a wide breadth of workloads, helping customers reduce downtime and rapidly recover from attack while leveraging advanced, hardened, and proactive security controls."

"Salesforce plays a critical role in our day-to-day operations and the potential of losing that data was too high a risk for us. We needed a solution that went beyond the standard data management package to take us to the next level of protection," said Jason Kehl, Senior Vice President of Engineering & Data Science, Vectra. "This app was the answer. With a single platform design that makes it seamless to manage not only our Salesforce data, but all workloads across our infrastructure, as well as the highest level of security offered by any cloud-based data management solution, we can rest assured that our data is in good hands. The addition of Metallic on AppExchange means that Salesforce has thoroughly tested and approved the solution, providing another layer of confidence."

"Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding - Unlimited Storage is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by delivering hardened security, robust coverage, and comprehensive control, all through a single, simplistic platform, in a data protection as a service environment," said David Lee, Vice President of Product Management, AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding - Unlimited Storage enables customers to learn more about this solution, watch demo videos, download product-specific resources, read reviews, register for a free 30-day trial, and more. Users can also request additional information on Metallic solutions.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all your data. This lets you secure, defend, and recover your data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is early warning of attacks, active defense to reduce the impact of intrusion, and rapid, accurate recovery of your data. Simply put, Commvault is data, protected. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

